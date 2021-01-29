During my growing-up years in the ’50s, sometimes there was just too much month left at the end of the grocery supply. I would ask Mama, “What are we going to do?” and she would answer, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Mama worked at the Reliance in Laurel for years. She had to be at work at 7 a.m. and then off at 4 p.m. But she got up at 4 in the morning to milk the cow and make breakfast before going to work. When she came home in the afternoon, she worked in the fields, checked to make sure all the chores were done, milked the cow and then cooked supper.
One afternoon, as Mama was coming home and driving up Hamilton Hill between Shady Grove and Moss, she said, “Dear Lord, what am I going to cook for supper tonight?” About that time, a big red squirrel came across the road and she ran over it. She stopped the car, backed up, got out, picked up the squirrel, carried it home, cleaned it, boiled it and made squirrel dumplings for supper.
Mama kept three five-gallon cans under her little cook table in the kitchen by the old wood stove. Most of the time, one can was full of flour, one was full of corn meal and one was full of lard. We grew the corn for the meal and raised the hogs for the lard, so of the three, the flour was all Mama bought. The salt, baking soda and black pepper were kept on the cooking table, and they were refurbished each month, if needed. These were things that we were very seldom without. All you need for dumplings is some type of meat, flour, salt and pepper. All you need for frying fish is cornmeal, salt and lard. And most of the time, we had some type of vegetable growing in the garden.
Flour and fertilizer were the two main things Mama bought in sacks. Mama knew just which string to pull to get the seam on a sack to unravel. She would then wind the sack-raveling string around an empty spool or a little stick. That string had many uses, but mainly, we used the string as fishing line. Mama took the shots from a buckshot and made sinkers for the lines, and if we were lucky, we were able to save a cork from a bottle to use as a float. The woods were full of poles. They may not have been fancy, but they worked. And there were always earthworms to dig for bait. There were many places to fish. One was Mr. Nicholson’s stock pond across the road from our house. Some Saturdays, we four children and Mama would go to the pond and fish most of the afternoon. We formed a big circle around the pond. By evening, we had enough fish for supper.
Mama taught us how to make a bird trap from a wooden apple crate. Mr. Nicholson fed his cows in the pasture across the road from our house and the blackbirds came in droves in the wintertime to eat the corn. We set up the apple crate trap there and caught blackbirds. We cleaned the birds and mother boiled them and made dumplings.
My brother Bud had a special place on the property where he liked to squirrel hunt. One day, my sister Dot wanted to go there and hunt. She came back to the house in a little while mad as an old wet hen. She had seen a squirrel, and when she pulled the trigger, nothing happened. She never knew that Bud had taken the plunger pin from the gun so she could not shoot his squirrels. Bud usually kept Mama well supplied with rabbits and squirrels. Mama made dumplings with the squirrels if they were old and fried them if they were young and tender. The rabbits were boiled until tender, dipped in a batter and fried.
Mama had the reputation as the best cornbread dressing-maker in the family, so on special occasions, she was chosen to make the dressing for the Moore family get-togethers. She usually used an old fat hen that had stopped laying. But one Thanksgiving, she was faced with a difficult decision. All her hens were laying, and she did not want to kill a hen because she needed the eggs. So, the question was, “Where would she get the bird for the dressing?”
It just so happened that a few days before Thanksgiving, my brothers were playing in the front yard and they just happened to see a wild goose land on Mr. Nicholson’s pond. Bud rushed into the house and got the 12-gauge shotgun along with a handful of squirrel-shot. He slipped down to the pond and shot the goose. And it just so happened that we had just that year gotten electricity, and Mama had purchased, on time, a new Sears cold-spot refrigerator. So, we had a cold place to store the goose. Mama had also saved the last shelling of crowder peas from the garden and had frozen them in a bowl in the freezing compartment of the refrigerator. That was before Birdseye had discovered the art of freezing vegetables. She cooked the frozen peas for Thanksgiving that year along with the goose and cornbread dressing.
The family bragged on the goose dressing and fresh-tasting peas. The family also remarked that maybe Mama had come up with a new way to preserve food. All the dressing and peas were consumed along with all of Aunt Eva’s chocolate cake. Aunt Eva always made her special chocolate cake on special occasions. She made her cakes with fresh eggs and fresh churned butter, which made them fluffy and golden yellow, then she topped them with an inch-thick chocolate fudge icing. Mama usually got one slice and divided it between the four of us children. There were usually four layers to the cake, so we each got a fourth of a slice. Mama would say, “Just remember, others have to eat, too.” There were usually about 25 or more people in the Moore family clan in attendance. If I could, I would slip back and eat the little crumbs of icing that were left on the cake plate.
There have been many times in my life when times were difficult, and then they got easier when I heard Mama’s voice in my head saying, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Rose D. Anderson is a retired teacher and published poet
