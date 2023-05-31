Jones College hosted its annual “Retirement Tea” for two employees who are on their way out — Billy Clark, who has been a welding instructor at Jones College for almost 12 years, and Dr. Giselle Marks, who has been a chemistry instructor for 15 years. Both JC faculty members have additional years of service working at other professional/educational institutions. They are shown with JC President Dr. Jesse Smith, middle.
