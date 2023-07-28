There is a new Starr in town. And she is continuing to make her mark in the ever-growing local tattoo scene locally as she works to prove that love and art are more than just skin deep.
Owners Heather and Cass Starr moved from Iowa to The City Beautiful, bringing with them 25 years of experience in tattoos, body modifications and piercing to open Northern Starr Tattoo Co.
“We love Laurel; everyone is so polite and nice. We look forward to meeting everyone and building those relationships with our clients,” said Heather, best known simply as “Starr.”
Those relationships go far beyond just being clients or customers — they become family, she said.
“When we left Iowa, the hardest part was leaving so many amazing clients and friends,” Starr said. “I have watched my clients’ kids grow up and really become my family.”
One of those family members is M.S. Fenton, who has been a client for more than 12 years, ever since she turned 18.
“I am covered in her outstanding work,” Fenton said. “She quickly became one of my very best friends.”
That friendship runs so deep that Fenton has even made the 14-hour journey to come visit Starr and Cass in Laurel.
“If you want detailed art and a loyal friend, she (Starr) is your girl!” Fenton said.
One can see Starr’s work on Fenton in a beautiful photo right in the lobby of the studio, located at 1309 Highway 15 Nort, right next to Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Starr is a Wisconsin native and made her way to Laurel to be closer to her parents, Jack and Sandy Starr, who were featured in Season 4 of the HGTV series “Home Town.”
“I got into the tattoo business as the result of pure rebellion,” Starr said.
Her lifelong love of art comes naturally, as both her mother and grandmother are accomplished artists in their own right.
“Now I have the greatest job in the world! Not only do I get to create art, but I get to put the art on someone and see my masterpieces walk around town right in front of me,” Starr said.
So, what makes Northern Starr unique? For one thing, it does not charge an hourly rate. There is no charge for creating custom art for each client, and Starr specializes in reworks and cover-ups.
“I haven’t met a cover-up yet that has been able to beat me,” Starr said.
Inside the lobby is a photo album of impressive cover-up examples that transformed what had been described as “embarrassing work” into what are now proudly displayed as “true masterpieces.”
Starr’s understanding of color has gifted her with the ability to work on all skin types. There is a tattoo available for everyone, Starr said, and she welcomes all skin tones to come see her magic.
A tour of the tattoo shop reveals hospital-grade cleanliness and spotless work areas. Northern Starr Tattoo Company is state-inspected regularly and fully licensed.
There is also a display of hand-made jewelry, most of which incorporates crystals harvested by Starr and Cass from mines in Arkansas.
Even more important to Starr, the shop is inclusive and welcoming to every person who walks through the door. Over the years, Starr and Cass have opened their home even to countless young ones and other people in need — some just going through a rough spot and some who were ready to give up on life.
“We now have tons of kids that we have either taken in or that have become special to us,” Starr said. “We accept people no matter what and want to help others.
“We just love Laurel. We have already met so many great people.”
Northern Starr Tattoo Company can be reached at (601) 651-6246.
