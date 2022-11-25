Native American Heritage Month celebrated at Bok Homa Casino
•
Bok Homa Casino has been celebrating and honoring Native American Heritage Month in November. On Friday and Saturday, associates were encouraged to wear moccasins and other traditional native American attire, as Bok Homa participated in “Rock Your Mocs,” an annual worldwide event that’s intended to “unify Native American and indigenous peoples.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.