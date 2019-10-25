Gamma Iota celebrated its 47th presentation of annual awards to recognize special achievements and award the Outstanding Woman of the Year.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the top five nominees for Woman of the Year 2018-2019. The Woman of the Year 2018-19 is Linda Rogers.
Nominations are based on total points for their work in the community and in Gamma Iota, as well as positions held as elected or appointed officers. Other nominees were Karen Blackledge, Barbara Foley, Billie Mapp and Louise Stewart. It is an honor to be nominated, and a special honor to be selected by their Gamma Iota sisters as the winner.
The Billie Mapp St. Jude Award for the Gamma Iota member with the most project hours for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was presented to Barbara Foley.
The Jackie Odom Love Award was presented to Louise Stewart, the member with the most hours spent on philanthropic projects.
Gamma Iota is the local chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. 2019 marked ESA’s 90th year, proving that an organization with a heart for service, a healthy dose of fun and members who bring their true passion for making a difference in the lives of others never goes out of style.
