Lakeshia Ramsey of Laurel and her 5-year-old daughter Maison weren’t quarantined inside on a beautiful spring day. They went roller-skating at the Sportsplex on Wednesday afternoon, enjoying the fresh air and sunshine while school is out and many businesses are shut down to help combat the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
