The Laurel Rotary Club honor state Auditor Shad White and to hear the Sandersville native talk about his work in office at an event at the Laurel Country Club. Rotarians, from left, Daniel Hathorne, David Casey, Joe Flick, Stone Thames, White, Matt Owen and Will Easterling. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.