The Salvation Army in Laurel helped spread holiday cheer to those in need on Friday, distributing Christmas gifts, clothing and toys to 556 children in six counties.
The event was a part of the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree mission. Applications were submitted for children of ages 10 and younger, and participating volunteers provided three to four gifts for each child.
Maj. Crystal Pruitt, a corps officer with the Salvation Army, said there is no embarrassment in needing a helping hand, especially given the circumstances surrounding the 2020 holiday season.
“For some people, especially those that never had to reach out and ask for help, it’s been very... it’s very hard,” said Pruitt. “And suddenly this year, because of COVID, many people have lost their jobs or they’re working on less income, and they may need help, and that’s why we’re here. There’s no shame in it at all.”
Due to an increase in requests this year, the Salvation Army assisted a significantly larger number of families than usual. Gifts were provided for 556 children on Friday, compared to a total of 315 who were helped in 2019.
“When we were packing, I kept thinking, ‘That’s a lot of angels,’ and I thought that maybe it was because we’re in a different space this year. But, no, it’s just been a tough year for a lot of people,” Pruitt said. “So we’re very grateful for everyone in the community who has helped us do this.”
Food boxes were also distributed to senior citizens who are facing food insecurity, an issue that Maj. Raymond Pruitt said has become increasingly apparent throughout the area.
“In our state, one in five people struggle with hunger,” Pruitt said. “We see the evidence of that every day. In 2020, The Salvation Army in Laurel has provided 1,466 food orders and served 16,233 meals in our shelter.”
Pruitt added, “In 2020, we are providing 100 Christmas food orders to seniors who have applied for assistance. Our corporate partners have contributed in a major way. Sanderson Farms will supply a chicken for each order and Howard Industries purchased the dressing and macaroni and cheese. Many Jones County public schools participated in canned food drives as well.”
Friday’s event was only one of many through which the Salvation Army has assisted families in need this year, and Pruitt said the continued outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.
“I think people rallied together because of COVID to help needy families,” Pruitt said. “Things have been really busy, but we’re grateful for the opportunity to help.”
