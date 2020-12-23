Due to the novel coronavirus, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this year are different, with less of the iconic red kettles and bell-ringers outside of local stores and more online options to give instead.
Through Christmas, donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can be given online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org and at the register during checkout at participating local retailers.
The Salvation Army started the kettle season with a goal of $90,000, and thanks to our donors, the organization has raised $69,617.09 as of Monday.
"We are so appreciative and honored that our community has supported us during this difficult time. We would like to ask again for your help in joining the #FightForGood," the Salvation Army wrote in a press release.
Joining the #FightForGood provides an opportunity for people to fight for neighbors in need by donating to The Salvation Army’s local programs and services — providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need, and so much more. The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years, and although this year looks a little different, the kettles still bring positive change to our community.
“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us make this season a big win for our neighbors in need,” said Maj. Raymond Pruitt, The Salvation Army of Laurel corps officer.
To support The Salvation Army, visit SalArmyALMKettle.org.
For more on Red Kettle season and how The Salvation Army is serving Laurel, contact Pruitt at 601-428-4232.
