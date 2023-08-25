Oh, my Lord. I didn’t want to believe a link a friend just sent me. There is a new flavor of Skittles candy — mustard! I repeat — mustard-flavored Skittles.

I’m gagging as I type this. Folks, the end times have to be near. Though not as bad, Kellogg’s has introduced additional flavors of Frosted Flakes cereal — Strawberry Milkshake and Cinnamon French Toast. My response to this decision is one word: “Ugh!”

Joe Hobby

