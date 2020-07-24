WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), with a bipartisan group of cosponsors, filed a resolution designating Sept. 20-26 as “Gold Star Families Remembrance Week” to honor the families of fallen members of the Armed Forces.
Gold Star Families Remembrance Week precedes Gold Star Mother’s Day, observed by presidential proclamation since 1936 on the last Sunday of September. he resolution would serve to provide an official time dedicated to the families of U.S. military service members who lost their lives in service to the nation.
U.S. Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Jackie Rosen (D-Nev.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) are original cosponsors of the 2020 resolution, which encourages Americans to perform acts of service and good will to honor “the families of members of the Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to defense freedom and protect the United States, and the families of veterans of the Armed Forces.”
