Sept. 1, 8 p.m. — SIR Charles in Concert, Bok Homa Casino

Sept. 1, 9 a.m. —  Red Cross Instructor Training, 1st Choice Emergency & Safety Training

Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. — Monday Night Moves, YWCO

Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea

Sept. 7, 3 p.m. — Laurelpalooza 2019, Slowboat Brewing Co.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m. — Fourth Annual Animal Shelter Benefit Pageant, Quality Inn & Suites

Sept. 8, 10 a.m. — First Service in the New  Building, Connect Church

Sept. 10, 7 p.m. — Four-week Beginner Yoga Course, Yoga Central

Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. — Board Game Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea

Sept. 13, 8:30 a.m. — Jones College Softball  Annual Golf Tournament, Dixie Golf

Sept. 13-15  — Muddy Diva Mayhem at Burden’s Creek, Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.

Sept. 14-15, 6:30 p.m. — Jubilee Gang at Grace Covenant World Ministries

Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m. —  Fam Jam 2019, Grace Covenant World Ministries

Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m. — Intro to Sourdough &  Kefir Class, Rasberry Greene

Sept. 15, 6 p.m. — Child Dedication Service,  Bethlehem Community Church

Sept. 20, 5 p.m. — Wine Down Downtown, Downtown Laurel

Sept. 21, 7 a.m. — Joey Landrum Memorial Missions Golf Tournament, Dixie Golf Club

Sept. 21, 9 a.m. —  ARL Stuff A Truck, Precision Quick Lube

Sept. 25, 6 p.m. — 2019 See You at the Pole, FBC Sharon

Sept. 25, 7:30 a.m. — Southeastern Baptist College Golf Tournament, Laurel Country Club

Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. — Vinyl Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea

Sept. 28, 5 p.m. — American Legion - Post 11 Benefit Show, American Legion Post No 11

Sept. 28, 9 a.m. — Life Line Screening, Quality Inn & Suites

Submit upcoming events to office@leader-call.com

 

