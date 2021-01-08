I was staring into space one day and got to wondering about the preacher who baptized me and my brother Frank on the same day nearly 53 years ago at Eastview Baptist Church. I haven’t heard from Brother Richard Martin and his wife Barbara in decades.
So I contacted my friends Becky and Shelton in hopes they would know if the Martins were “still with us” and, if so, where they might be. Becky and Shelton kindly shared the Martins’ phone number and said they haven’t talked to them in a long time, and that the last they knew, they were living somewhere in the Florida Panhandle.
Well, I put on my Big Boy Pants and nervously dialed the number. Mrs. Barbara Martin answered, put me on the speaker phone and, within seconds, our relationship was renewed!
The Martins remembered me, and I was tickled to death. I was friends with their son David during their tenure at Eastview. The church was bursting at the seams in those days. I clearly remember Brother Martin coming to my house on Highway 84 East and talking to my brother and me about being saved.
It so happens that the Martins now live in Baker, Fla. I had never heard of it and had to look it up on a map (I bet you will, too). It’s about 10 miles northwest of Crestview. I also learned that Brother Martin was still actively preaching, in his young mid-80s, at a small country church named Shockley Springs Baptist Church. I wanted to see them and hear Brother Martin preach.
So early on a Sunday morning, my Little Darlin’ and I left our house and headed east on Highway 84. We allowed enough time to swing by and inspect longtime friend David and his lovely wife Debra’s Retirement Ranch located not too far from Castleberry, Ala.
The Smith Retirement Ranch was absolutely beautiful, wonderful and remote. On the way to The Ranch, we crossed an old one-lane wooden bridge over Burnt Corn Creek and somehow lived to tell about it. We dubbed that bridge the “Shackley Bridge.”
Then we headed south toward Baker. We met the Martins at the appointed time at their nice home. After a wonderful reunion, complete with hugs (the virus was not too rampant at the time), the Martins guided us deep into the woods, to Shockley Springs Baptist Church.
Shockley Springs Baptist Church is an old-style wooden church located on a dirt road on the edge of the Yellow River Water Management Area, which reminded us of Desoto National Forest.
At SSBC, we were warmly greeted by the congregation. Brother Martin served up an excellent sermon. His lovely wife Barbara played inspiring tunes on the piano. It was just right. After the service, we drove down to Baker and we had lunch at the Gator Café. The food, the service and the fellowship were thoroughly enjoyed!
Not wanting to wear out our welcome, we bid our excellent hosts adieu and headed down to one of our favorite places, Seagrove Beach, Fla. There, we sat on the balcony and reflected over our lives and the great things we had seen and heard on this trip.
We are so blessed.
•
Mark Clark lives in Laurel. Feedback and/or comments are welcome at garymarkclark@yahoo.com, or GMC c/o The Laurel Leader-Call, 318 North Magnolia St., Laurel, MS 39440.
