A group of 22 children had a special Saturday morning before Christmas, going on a shopping spree in a stretch SUV limousine for Sharon Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s Shop with a Firefighter event.
The department wanted to do something special for some kids in a year that has been difficult for them. What started with intentions to help six children grew to nearly two dozen “thanks to the generous donations” of several businesses and individuals, according to a press release from the department.
The children gathered at Sharon VFD, boarded Ralph Cahill’s purple stretch Hummer and began their trip to Walmart, complete with an escort by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Once there, each child walked around the store with a firefighter from Sharon and picked out the toys they wanted. Afterward, the children rode in the limo to Chick-fil-A, which donated lunch to them.
“Sharon VFD is overwhelmed by the support received for this event,” volunteers said in the press release. They thanked the donors “who made this event possible” and allowed them to “make so many children’s day today.”
Among those were Reliable Roofing, Ben Lily Rentals, Hellfighters, Sleepy Sam’s Mattress, Brandon Alt with H&B Services, Pam Ringler, Skippers Towing and Recovery, Busy Bee Brakes & Alignment, Jones County Glass, McMurry Pest Control, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tony Welch (who played Santa for the children), Cahill and Chick-fil-A.
