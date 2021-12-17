On Dec. 11, the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department hosted its sixth annual Shop With A Firefighter and was able to take 25 children from Jones County shopping at Walmart with al firefighter.
These 25 children were chosen by the school counselors and several others. Volunteers from the fire department have raised money all year to be able to give the children a Christmas to remember.
The children were taken to Walmart in a purple stretch Hummer donated by Ralph Cahill and were escorted by fire trucks. Members of the Laurel Police Department escorted the convoy.
After each child went on a shopping spree, they were loaded back into the Hummer and brought back to the first department, where they were given lunch provided by McAlister's Deli of Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.