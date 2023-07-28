Danny Shows, right, was installed as the 102nd president of the Ellisville Rotary Club. He is the owner of 4D Solutions, an emergency logistics company. He was wished well by outgoing Ellisville Rotary Club President David McGowin, who is Director of Ministries at Ellisville First United Methodist Church. The Ellisville Rotary Club was established in 1924, making it one of the longest serving civic organizations in Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.