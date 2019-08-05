Try these easy slow-cooker recipes
With school and sports starting soon, you and your family will be on the go nonstop. To keep yourself from a McDonald’s dinner, here are some of our favorite go-to Crockpot recipes.
Salsa chicken
This is such a inexpensive and easy meal. You can use this for tacos or simply serve over rice.
Ingredients: 4-6 medium chicken breasts, 2 cups salsa (brand of your choice), 8 ounces cream cheese, 4 ounces chopped green chilis, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder.
Directions: Place all ingredients in the crockpot, make sure the chicken is coated, cook on high for 4 hours, shred the chicken and it is ready to be served. You can use it for quesadillas (right photo)
Chicken Chili
Just because it is burning up outside, doesn’t mean we can’t dream about colder weather! This chili is the best meal to get you prepared for fall nights.
Ingredients: 15-ounce can black beans (drained & rinsed), 15.25-ounce can corn (undrained), 10-ounce can Rotel tomatoes (undrained),1 package ranch dressing mix, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 8 ounces light cream cheese, 2 chicken breasts.
Ravioli Casserole
This recipe is easy, affordable and will leave you feeling satisfied.
Ingredients: 20 ounces frozen four-cheese ravioli, 24 ounce pasta sauce, 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, 1 pound cooked and drained Italian sausage.
Directions: Coat the inside of the crockpot with nonstick cooking spray, pour 1/2 of the pasta sauce in the crockpot. Layer 1/2 of the ravioli on top of the sauce, followed by 1/2 of the sausage and cheese. Repeat another layer. Cook on high for 1 hour and 45 minutes or on low for 3 hours and 30 minutes.
Steak fajita
This recipe usually makes it into my weekly rotation because of how yummy and easy it is.
Ingredients: 2 pounds beef of your choice (sliced), fajita season packet, 1 onion (sliced), 1 bell pepper (sliced), 1 red pepper (sliced).
Directions: Mix all the ingredients in the crockpot and cook on high for 2-3 hours or low for 4-6 hours. Serve with tortillas for a delicious fiesta in your mouth!
Directions: Place chicken in crockpot and cover with the beans, corn, Rotel, seasonings and ranch mix and stir together. Put the cream cheese block on top. Cover the crockpot with the lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Shred the chicken breast and stir together.
