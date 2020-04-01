Brenda Anderson of West 29th Street invited the Leader-Call out for a photo of her blossoming viburnum snowball bush, a massive shrub whose flowers begin as green, fade to white and eventually become a rosy color. These shrubs are normally planted in the spring or fall in a spot with lots of sunlight.
(Photo by Jack Hammett)
