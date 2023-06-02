The 94th annual Convention of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi took place in Starkville in April. The Soso Garden Club was highly praised at the convention for being a new club and doing so well. The club also received awards for:
• First-place small club for Conservation. This award was given to the club for a worthy conservation project of a permanent nature. A golden bell was also received for the overall award.
