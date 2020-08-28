Southern Civitan Club has purchased a wheelchair-accessible swing, and will be donating it to the Sportsplex in a ceremony at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3. The swing will be located in the playground area of the Laurel Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex.
“The club is excited to provide this for the community and plans to do other projects for individuals with disabilities,” said club president Tiffany Parrish.
The public is invited to the cermony.
Southern Civitan is a chapter of Civitan International, which was founded in 1917 and has more than 30,000 members worldwide. It is the only service organization dedicated to serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
