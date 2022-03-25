Southern Mississippi Trading, LLC of Waynesboro is helping children all over the state by donating $125,000 to the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi.
A private patient room in both the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units inside the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower have been named in honor of the company. These state-of-the-art rooms allow space for parents to stay with their children during the healing process.
The Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi is the philanthropic drive to fund construction of the Sanderson Tower, which more than doubles the square footage dedicated to pediatric care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. So far, the campaign has reached more than 95 percent of its $100 million goal.
Children’s of Mississippi, UMMC’s pediatric arm, includes the state’s only children’s hospital as well as clinics around the state.
“At Southern Mississippi Trading, we pride ourselves in our commitment to community,” said President David Porter. "When the opportunity to support Children’s of Mississippi came to light for the employees at SMT, all hands were on deck to get involved.”
Southern Mississippi Trading set funds aside for each order invoiced. As SMT employees increased orders for the company, they were supporting children’s health care in the state.
“Without the employees at SMT, this would not have been possible,” Porter said. “All credit is owed to them.”
Southern Mississippi Trading LLC is an operating company of Forest City Trading Group. The company has been actively trading building products since 1968. Specializing in lumber, panels and other building materials as well as industrial application products and closeouts, the company has about 40 employees.
