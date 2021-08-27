Magnolia Pediatrics specializes in care for special needs children
A new daycare clinic designed to help medically fragile children or children with disabilities will open its doors this fall in Laurel.
Since March, the center has been under construction and is now ready to enroll children for specialized care. At the old Chancellor building at 404 N. 12th Ave., off Sawmill Road, the newly remodeled Magnolia Pediatrics Extended Care provides children with individual therapy, diets and medical care from direct care workers and nurses.
Emily Davis, director of nursing at Magnolia Pediatrics, has worked as a nurse practitioner and in emergency medicine and in-home bound care in Jackson at a level two trauma center for 10 years. There was a need for a facility in Laurel, and she applied for the position after having a child of her own, Davis said.
“There is one in Hattiesburg and one in Meridian but none in between the two and there was a need for this kind of center to provide care here in Laurel,” Davis said.
Magnolia Pediatrics Extended Care will provide children with disabilities day time care with a full range of staff including, nurses, direct care workers, physical, occupational and speech therapists and dietitians to ensure children get well-rounded, educational needs and learn motor skills.
The care group plans to open by the end of September or early October and is taking applications for their services. The extended-care facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and can provide transportation to children who live up to one hour away. The ultimate goal is to get these children as active as possible in the community, Davis said.
“They are special children, but they deserve to have the most normal life possible," Davis said. "Laurel has many special needs children, and we need to inform the community that they are just normal kids, too.”
The facility will offer care to children ages newborn to 20 years old so that families considering returning to the workforce or needing a break from round-the-clock care can meet their needs. The center plans on hiring up to five direct care workers and six nurses for their full- time staff.
All of the services can be paid through Medicaid HMOs, and children who currently qualify for private duty nursing care with Home Health can qualify for the center’s services. The center can provide these services to up to 34 children that qualify for care.
Micah Bennett, director of transportation, worked at Caring Hands in Vicksburg before moving to Laurel. Caring Hands is a sister clinic under the company that started Magnolia Pediatrics. Overall, she has worked in special education with children for 26 years, including a school district in Vicksburg.
Children will receive individualized care and atten- tion from nurses, Bennett said.
“There won’t be that many kids per room so that there is a direct care worker and nurse practitioner per six kids,” Bennett said.
She said she worked at the first day care to take special needs children in the state and has loved it ever since.
“It’s wonderful,” Bennett said. “The smallest thing can give you the greatest joy like a child holding a pencil the right way.”
To see if a child qualifies for Magnolia Pediatric’s services, parents may contact the office at 318-381-0166 to have staff walk them through the process. Parents will sign a release of information that allows staff to speak with the children’s doctors to receive their health records then prepare an individualized care plan for their time at the center. After submitting the child’s insurance, the process takes about two weeks for approval.
Care qualifications can include any child that has a condition that requires skilled nursing care such as seizure disorders requiring medications, cerebral palsy, genetic disorders, cardiac disease, respiratory disease, spina bifida and more.
