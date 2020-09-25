Members waiting on mulch at The George Harrison Community Center are, from left, Katherine Herring, Elizabeth Barnes, Pam McGovern, Pat Holifield, Glynda Reed Robertson, Donna Blackwell and DD Zumwalt. Sherra Browning also took part in the cleanup but is not pictured because she snapped the photo. The club's second stop was the Ellisvile Rest Home for weeding and feeding plants on the back courtyard and their newly potted flowers on the front porch. Ellisvile Garden Club encourages everyone to join in and find ways to help make your community better.
(Photo submitted)
