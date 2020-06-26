Fireworks shows in Laurel, around state
Pine Belt residents will have one chance locally to view fireworks, or they can head out of town the following day for other displays.
The annual Laurel fireworks show, sponsored by Sawmill Square Mall, will take place on Friday, July 3, with the show starting at approximately 9:15 p.m. Seating will be available in the mall parking lot or throughout downtown Laurel.
Unlike past years, there will be no fireworks show in Ellisville, so Laurel's show will be the most convenient for Free Staters.
Other large-scale fireworks displays are scheduled for:
• Biloxi: Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m. The show is scheduled to run for approximately 18 minutes and will be fired from a barge near Deer Island. The show can been seen between the Biloxi Lighthouse eastward to the Biloxi Bay Bridge and the best listening is on FM 105.9.
• Vicksburg: Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m. Downtown Vicksburg will host its event. The fireworks extravaganza on the mighty Mississippi beginning at 9 p.m. following live music at 7. The fireworks will be shot behind the Old Depot Museum, 1010 Levee St. You can find a spot along Washington Street between Jackson and Grove streets.
• Natchez: Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m. over the Mississippi River. Fireworks can be viewed on both sides of the Mississippi River, with spectacular views from any point, organizers said. For additional information call 601-807-9995.
