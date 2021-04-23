“You need some excitement in your life.” That’s what my best friend Josh Beasley said to me. It’s an inside joke between us referring to a very scary situation. I started to think about those words one night, and I realized it’s true. I have nothing going on in my life. I have no kids, no pets, I’m single (hey, ladies) and no social life at all. I literally go to work, come home and I may go see my parents on the weekend. Wash, rinse and repeat.
I started wondering how I got into this situation because I have severe FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). I used to be involved in as much as possible. It turns out that there were a lot of variables that led me into my anti-socialism. Josh’s words kept running through my head all night. Why not do something that scares me every so often, because after it’s over, it gives one a sense of freedom? After it’s over I could write about the experience.
I’ve thought about this a lot. I ditched this plan twice already and made the mistake of telling Josh about it. I’ll let you guess what happened next.
What kind of scary situations can I put myself in, I wondered? I’m a huge chicken when it comes to scary movies, but that’s not really exciting. Josh might say otherwise since he tricked me into watching one. Now I had foreseen where this was going, so let me get this out of the way: I will not stay the night in a haunted house. I don’t mess with ghosts and ghouls. I absolutely refuse.
Why would I invite that type of negativity in my life? I struggle enough without a demon over my shoulder trying to plan my next final destination trip. Someone could offer me Jeff Bezos-type money, and I’m 60 percent sure my answer will still be no. Well, I’ll at least think about it. I tell you all this because I know Josh will push this topic, and I want to make it blatantly obvious that I will not do this.
Other than the ghosts, ghouls and demons, there’s not much in this world that I’m scared of. Spiders, snakes, lions, tigers and bears — and anything else that fits into that category — don’t bother me. I’m the type of person who’ll hear a tornado siren and go outside to watch it. Bad weather is calming for me.
Naturally, I decided to call an audible. Why limit myself to scary stuff? All I really need to do is get out of my comfort zone. I’ve already thought of a couple of situations that do exactly that. If you have any recommendations, I’m game. Please send them all my way. If you would like to join me on my journey, come on. We’ll be uncomfortable together. The more the merrier. All my life, I’ve said I’ll try just about anything once, so why not put those words to use?
What’s going to be my first uncomfortable situation? Well, you’re reading it. I hate writing. Always have. I’ve never liked to write and probably never will. A wise man once said, “It’s better to keep your mouth shut and let everyone think you’re an idiot than to open it and remove all doubt.”
I’ve never liked English. It was never my strongest subject as you all can already tell. I’ve also never been one for the limelight. I’m more of a backstage worker. I’ll do anything you ask me to, except get on stage, unless it’s absolutely unavoidable. Then I try to do what I do best and make a fool of myself and make people laugh. This is, unfortunately, the demon-child that has spawned.
When I was in high school, I was in advanced English, a class I should have never been involved with. My teacher Mr. Odom made the statement, “If you didn’t know when to use who or whom, you have no business writing.” It didn’t bother me then because I said I was never going to write. It still doesn’t bother me, because I know my strengths and weaknesses. I completely agree with him. I have no business writing.
Writing this column for all you educated folk to read has put me way out of my comfort zone, but I plan to continue. Oh, Mr. Odom, if you’re reading, I still don’t know when to use who or whom.
Bubba Perry is circulation manager for The Laurel Leader-Call.
