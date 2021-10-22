The most common form of cancer in women is breast cancer, besides skin cancers. There’s a one-in-eight chance that a person will develop breast cancer in the U.S. In 2020, nearly 282,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer. The Laurel Housing Authority brings awareness to breast cancer by hosting an annual event to get women to learn more about the common disease.
Three Laurel women shared their stories of survival, treatment, hope and perspective.
Surviving cancer, COVID
Evangelist Samella Walker, 73, has survived what she calls the triple “C” — cancer for three years and COVID for three years. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 before the pandemic, Walker said she has lived with the struggle, but she has gotten through it through the support of others.
“I give all the glory and honor to an almighty God,” Walker said.
Walker attended the annual Breast Cancer Awareness event put on by the Laurel Housing Authority on Thursday afternoon. The event was altered into a parade due to COVID safety reasons. While wearing all pink and holding a sign as parade floats passed, Walker said it was an awesome day in the city of Laurel.
In October 2019, Walker went into a mammogram appointment and discovered that she had breast cancer. After she was diagnosed, she underwent radiation and chemotherapy but did not have to have a mastectomy. She said she was thankful that she didn’t get sick from the radiation or chemotherapy and never lost her hair.
“I never stopped going to church. God has been good to me, and He’s been in the process,” Walker said. “I thank God for my doctors.”
Walker has lost two sisters and two brothers to different types of cancers and said she was saddened when she was also diagnosed with cancer.
“I have seven first-cousins that I lost to different types of cancers,” Walker said. “It will behoove you to go get a mammogram, go get a colonoscopy, whatever you need to do.”
Walker implores women to go to their annual appointments regardless of how they may feel — cancer does not discriminate. Walker said early detection is the best advice that she can give.
“Ladies, please listen,” Walker said. “Go to your appointment for your breast mammogram. That’s how they detected mine, and I had no idea. Go and get yourself checked.”
A focus on health
Tanya Gray, 73, a three-year breast cancer survivor, feels better than ever — even after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy.
She’s turned her focus toward health and educating herself about the disease.
“I think it’s because I’ve become more conscious of my health that I feel better,” said Gray, who’s a successful local real-estate agent.
Doctors tell her she’s cured and in remission. Gray began exercising and recently started doing yoga as part of her health regimen, which includes eating healthy. She began religiously riding her stationary bike, which has a computer screen that enables her to choose to ride through different countries and routes from her home. She also focused her attention on learning as much as she could about her diagnosis.
Gray’s mother had a more aggressive form of breast cancer, and she did not survive. Gray believes everyone needs to be aware and conscious of breast cancer.
“Early detection was the key for me,” Gray said. “I think awareness should be for all people, not just women, but men, too. It doesn’t matter your economic status — breast cancer is not selective that way.”
When Gray was diagnosed in 2019, she had her regular mammogram, but her doctor wanted her to undergo an ultrasound to ensure that she didn’t have cancer. After that procedure, she found out that she did have the disease.
“I didn’t fall apart,” Gray said. “I have a very strong faith. Prayer may not change everything, but I prayed for strength to go through whatever I had to go through. And that’s the way I’ve approached every problem I’ve ever had.”
Women should educate themselves about breast cancer, and there should be accessible health care for all women in America, she said.
“It shouldn’t be for some and not for others, and we need to find a way to provide health care for all people, regardless of their economic status,” Gray said.
Nine years cancer-free
Wendy Crosby, 62, was diagnosed with breast cancer three months after her son died of cancer. She normally went to get her mammogram every December, but after her son’s death, she missed her appointment. But women should not wait, Crosby said.
“I did feel it,” Crosby said. “I had uncontrollable circumstances but don’t wait. I felt the lump, I knew it was there. But after I had gone through the process of losing my son, I decided I needed to go get my mammogram.”
She felt the lump and went in June. Doctors told her she had cancer. When someone hears the word “cancer,” their whole world drops, Crosby said.
“But I realized I had a lot of life to live — I’m only 62,” she said. “I still have a lot to live and a lot to give.”
Crosby’s journey was hard, but she made it through with the support of my family, church members and God.
Crosby underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy to treat her Stage 3-plus breast cancer in her right breast, which had metastasized into her lymph nodes. She underwent surgery, four more rounds of chemotherapy, took Herceptin for one year, had five weeks of radiation and had a lumpectomy.
A tumor the size of a lemon was reduced to the size of a pea through her treatment, but she had to have 38 lymph nodes removed from her body.
“From then on, I’ve been a survivor,” Crosby said. “I’m cured from what my doctor said and travel once a year to M.D. Anderson (in Houston, Texas) for my followup.”
Now, Crosby is active and has her own catering business. She loves to see people eat, and she cooks all the time, she said.
“It’s my passion, and I’ve got a lot of life left,” Crosby said. “And I want to be able to live life to the fullest. Young people have this thing called YOLO — or ‘You Only Live Once’ — and that’s something that I do. I travel a lot with my family, and we travel all the time together.”
Crosby believes that breast cancer awareness should be done all the time, not just in October, which is why she tells her story to anyone she can spread awareness to. More white women are diagnosed with cancer, but more black women die from the disease, Crosby said.
“That’s why it’s so important that we not only share this story in October, but everywhere, as much as we can,” she said.
