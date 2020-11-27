These alley cats were spotted across the street from Gecko’s on North Magnolia Street in downtown Laurel, playing what looked like their own version of hide-and-seek. They retreated into a hole in the wall as the photographer approached — but they didn’t appear to feel overly threatened. At the risk of traumatizing the young creatures, the photographer, surely a rather tall and noisy thing in their view, neared the hollow with his Nikon. The subjects seemed to relax after a few shutter clicks and, curious, surveyed the cameraman just as this photo was created. It was typically the photographer’s job to capture images of people. But it occurred to him that perhaps these unsupervised young cats were Laurelites just as he was, enjoying a splendidly warm November like anyone else. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
On the last Saturday of each month, the Leader-Call will feature a photo of the month, taken by a Leader-Call staffer or a reader who snaps a special moment. We welcome your photo submissions. Send photos to the Leader-Call’s Facebook page and one could possibly appear in an upcoming issue. Please include name and home town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.