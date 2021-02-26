Also known as artificial or nonnutritive sweeteners because, unlike sugars, they do have negligible or no calories. Who among us does not like something sweet without the guilt? It’s like having your cake and eating it too!
Artificial sweeteners have been in use for over 100 years, starting with Saccharin, which is 500 times sweeter than sugar. In 1879, a German scientist working with coal tar derivatives noticed a sweet taste on his hand one evening and the rest, as they say, is history. During World War I, there was a world-wide sugar shortage that catapulted Saccharin into widespread use. It fell out of favor in the 1960s when it was found to cause bladder cancer in rats and mice. It was banned in many countries only to be reinstated in the US in 2001 under pressure from consumer groups alleging that the doses given to rats were huge in contrast to the small amounts taken in by humans. Wishful thinking! It depends how many cans of TAB, the original beloved diet drink by Coke, you drink daily or how many packets of Sweet’nLow you add to your coffee or tea.
The second sweetener, Aspartame, sold as NutraSweet, came on the market in 1965, when a scientist at Searle noticed a sweet flavor on his finger after a day in the laboratory. In 1985, Searle was bought by Monsanto, of Roundup fame. Adding it to more than 5,000 products such as soft drinks and processed foods, it generates annual sales of
$1 billion. Aspartame consists of two amino acids and a methyl group. The amino acids are broken down for energy; however, the methyl group gets converted into methanol and ultimately formic acid. Formic acid is toxic in high concentrations and impairs cells of using oxygen for energy. It is, after all, the dose that determines the poison. It has been implicated in causing brain tumors. In large amounts it can cause dizziness and headaches.
The third artificial sweetener is Sucralose, sold under the name of Splenda, which is advertised as “made from sugar, so it tastes like sugar." It may start with sugar, but this is not how it ends up! It is highly chlorinated, preventing your digestive enzymes from processing it. Hence no calories. You can even bake with Splenda in place of sugar. You may even lose weight that way, because you will not want to eat the foods baked with it!
Another noncaloric sweetener is Stevia, derived from a South American plant whose extract was used in rituals in ancient Peru. It is 200 times sweeter than sugar. The FDA never approved the extract due to safety concerns. The industry got around it by marketing it as a supplement. One of Stevia’s constituents, Reb A, is extracted by using chemicals such as acetone, methanol, isopropanol and acetonitrile. It is sold as Truvia. It is highly processed but advertised as wholesome and natural!
I also want to mention the sugar alcohols such as Erythriol, Maltitol, Sorbitol and Xylitol, long used in chewing gum to prevent tooth decay. They have no calories because we cannot digest them, but the bacteria in your colon can, which can result in excessive gas, loose stools and diarrhea.
So what is wrong with using these noncaloric sweeteners in place of sugars, such as table sugar, honey or maple syrup with their high caloric content? Reach for that Diet Coke or Diet Pepsi listing Zero calories on the label with Aspartame or NutraSweet, it seems the right thing to do. You forego the 100 calories from the High Fructose Corn Syrup in a regular 8 ounce can of Coke or Pepsi. It even makes you feel “virtuous”!
Despite the widespread use of these non caloric sweeteners with the promise to lose weight or avoid gaining weight, we as a nation have become overweight and obese. How so, you may ask?
Several mechanisms have been proposed — for one, the intense sweet flavor increases one’s cravings for more sweets. Animal studies suggest that the artificial sweeteners confuse the appetite center in the brain, resulting in overeating and weight gain. This has also been shown in humans. A study from the Texas Health Center in 2008 followed 9,000 subjects over nine years and showed that people with the highest intake of artificial sweeteners gained the most weight. Aspertame or NutraSweet stimulates Insulin release similar to glucose/sugar and leads to weight gain and type 2 diabetes. The other sweeteners often have dextrose, another term for sugar, mixed in and thus can raise the Insulin levels. An additional factor is that the artificial sweeteners cause a change in the bacterial flora or Microbiom in the colon triggering inflammation with the consequence of Insulin resistance and weight gain.
The morale of the story — you cannot fool Mother Nature.
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and former Laurel resident.
