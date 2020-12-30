Couple to exchange vows Saturday
•
Bryan and Tammy Hancock of Laurel, along with Wayne Shows of Laurel, announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Tammie Noel Shows to Charles Daniel Parker IV, son of Curtis and Suzan Walker of Hickory and the late Danny Parker of Florence.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the Liz and Troy Jones of Laurel, Leon Junior Smith Jr. of Laurel, and Hazel Pearson of Laurel.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Charles and Lucille Parker of Lawrence, the late Sara Nelson Parker of Newton and the (late) James and Clara Holeman of Meridian.
Noel is a 2012 honor graduate of Northeast Jones High School, a 2019 graduate of Mississippi College of Beauty Culture and is employed at MS Eye Care in Bay Springs.
Daniel is a 2004 graduate of Newton County High School and is employed with Progressive Pipeline in Meridian.
The couple will exchange vows at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Brookside Barn in Ellisville.
