Laurel is Mississippi’s Downtown

Cali, from left, Walter and Rizzo

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, downtown Laurel will set the stage with ambiance, food and fun for a unique culinary experience called Taste and See, a fundraiser for The Glory House Laurel. The culinary event will feature tastings from local chefs and restaurateurs, live entertainment, a silent auction and much more all under the lights of North Magnolia and Oak streets.

Taste and See will kick off at 6 p.m., allowing participants the opportunity to taste samplings from local restaurateurs and see how The Glory House is impacting the community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.