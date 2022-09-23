On Tuesday, Oct. 4, downtown Laurel will set the stage with ambiance, food and fun for a unique culinary experience called Taste and See, a fundraiser for The Glory House Laurel. The culinary event will feature tastings from local chefs and restaurateurs, live entertainment, a silent auction and much more all under the lights of North Magnolia and Oak streets.
Taste and See will kick off at 6 p.m., allowing participants the opportunity to taste samplings from local restaurateurs and see how The Glory House is impacting the community.
Tickets for the event are available for purchase in advance at www.thegloryhouse.org and will also be available at the ticket tent the day of the event. Tickets are $65 per person with proceeds from the event benefiting The Glory House.
“We are so excited to have this event in the streets of downtown Laurel this year,” said Grant Staples, co-director of Glory House. “It’ll be a gathering of food, fellowship and giving back to an organization that serves so many in this county and city. We couldn’t do what we do without our community support, and this is a fun way to rally that support and show all the great things God is doing through the work of The Glory House.”
This year’s event includes culinary offerings by The Glory House Kitchen, Pause Café, Smashed and Loaded, Swamp Shack Barbeque, Gitano Grill, The Pour House, Pasquale’s, Geckos Fresh Eats, Café La Fleur, Shug’s Cookie Dough & Candy Bar, Pearl’s Diner, Sweet Daddy’s Kettle Corn, Bosun Joe’s Candi’s Cookies, The Loft, Bird Dog Café, Barry’s Burgers, Raising Canes, The Rustic Hawk Catering, Hog Heaven BBQ, The Laurel Creamery, H&T Carnival Concessions, Blue Crab Grill and Edgar’s Steakhouse.
The Glory House offers various services and ministry facets for anyone who desires to service others as well as those in need of love and care. The Glory House services include a food pantry that serves 700-1,200 families a month, children’s summer and spring break camps, disaster response and recovery, Christmas store for families in need, community Easter egg hunt and fall festival, and more.
