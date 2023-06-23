On May 11, the COVID-19 public health emergency was lifted, and with it, the vaccine mandates in the United States for federal employees, federal contractors as well as international travelers. Switzerland suspended all COVID-19 vaccines on April 11. In February, England ended COVID-19 boosters for those under 50 years of age and Denmark’s booster, approved for those over 50 years of age, expired on March 1.

Dr. Eva Abbo

A real surprise, however, was the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s public apology and retraction of the COVID-19 vaccines mantra being “safe and effective.”

