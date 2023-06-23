On May 11, the COVID-19 public health emergency was lifted, and with it, the vaccine mandates in the United States for federal employees, federal contractors as well as international travelers. Switzerland suspended all COVID-19 vaccines on April 11. In February, England ended COVID-19 boosters for those under 50 years of age and Denmark’s booster, approved for those over 50 years of age, expired on March 1.
A real surprise, however, was the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s public apology and retraction of the COVID-19 vaccines mantra being “safe and effective.”
“I was misguided,” he said.
He appeared on German public TV ZDF apologizing for the harms caused by the COVID-19 vaccines, citing severe adverse reactions occurring at a rate of 1 in 10,000 causing severe disability. This followed a ZDF program on March 12 with interviews of several of the COVID-19 vaccine injured, including a 17-year-old world-class gymnast whose career was ended by the vaccine.
Yet here in the U.S., the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are still portrayed by the CDC and the medical establishment as “safe and effective,” preventing hospitalization and death, whereas a study by the renowned Cleveland Clinic from Dec. 19, 2022 showed that with each successive COVID-19 booster, your risk of infection and hospitalization increases compared to the unvaccinated. This was corroborated by the New England Journal of Medicine, showing that the fully vaccinated and boosted have a slower rate of recovery and are infectious for longer periods of time.
This is called “negative efficacy.” Due to the rapid mutation of the spike protein in the newer COVID-19 variants, such as Omicron, the newly formed antibodies to the circulating variant do not fit properly, and therefore are called “non-neutralizing,” which means they are unable to inactivate the toxic spike protein. This results in virus/spike protein antibody complexes engulfed by the host’s immune cells, weakening the immune system.
When the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were first administered, late December 2020 and early 2021 against the original Wuhan strain, neutralizing antibodies against the spike were produced, which was seen as a life-saver for the vulnerable in society — the elderly and people with diabetes and severe obesity. But this protective effect was realized for only six months, until about July 2021, when the Delta variant appeared and infected primarily the fully vaccinated.
So, what went wrong? Big Pharma was “hellbent” to try its mRNA platform, which up until 2019, was only partially successful in cancer treatment. Animal experiments over the past 20 years all failed, resulting in the deaths of the ferrets, mice and rats. Additionally, COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that enters through the nasal passages, where the innate immune system is very effective getting rid of the virus. Vaccines, however, need to be injected. It takes 14 days before the adaptive immune system is able to roll out the antibodies, which then circulate in the blood. They do a poor job reaching the mucosal surfaces in the nasal passages and eliminating the virus. They are not designed to treat acute disease. One example is the measles — you want to be vaccinated before a measles outbreak.
Public Health, the NIH, the CDC, as well as the FDA, complied. Remember, the role of the FDA is to look out for our welfare, namely that drugs and vaccines are thoroughly tested prior to their release. This is the so-called benefit/risk ratio — are the benefits worth the risk of taking a new drug or vaccine? But since these agencies receive a lot of their funding from Big Pharma, called “regulatory capture,” they waved these new vaccines through at “warp speed.” The media, who do all the advertising, were also on board.
All these agencies overlooked or did not want to see that effective and cheap treatments with old drugs were available that could have been repurposed. One such drug is Hydroxychloroquine, which is extensively prescribed for rheumatic diseases. It was successfully used during the SARS and MERS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, both caused by Corona viruses. It probably also saved then-President Trump’s life, but as soon as he mentioned the drug, a study was published in the Lancet, England’s premier medical journal, where the authors administered toxic doses of the drug to patients in the ICU, too late in the course of the COVID infection. Most of these patients died. The paper had to be retracted, but there never was an official apology.
Ivermectin was mocked in the famous TV ad “you are not a horse.” Never mind that it is a drug that has saved thousands of lives and is on the WHO’s list of essential drugs. It won its inventor the Nobel Prize and is non-toxic! Numerous papers out of South America and the Middle East confirmed its effectiveness in preventing and curing early COVID disease. The North Indian State of Uttar Pradesh, with more than 240 million inhabitants, got its COVID outbreak under control by handing out Ivermectin.
What was the recommendation from U.S. public health authorities? Wait for the vaccines, since admitting that there was effective and cheap treatment available would prevent the release of the new, experimental vaccines under the EUA or Emergency Use Authorization. Early on in January 2020, Professor John Ioannidis from Stanford University showed that up to 20 percent of university students already had natural immunity to COVID-19. Later that same year, he estimated a low case fatality rate of 0.26 percent with a survival rate of 99.9 percent in the population under age 70. The fatality rate in the elderly or people with co-morbidities was somewhat higher, but clearly not the 3 percent or higher, as we were told. It was clear early on to the public health authorities that the young and healthy weren’t much affected by COVID-19, often having no symptoms.
Above all, children, unless afflicted with lymphoma or other severe underlying diseases, weren’t affected by COVID-19 due to cross immunity of COVID-19 with corona viruses causing the common cold. But that didn’t stop the media promoting a fear campaign of a deadly virus decimating the populace. Prior to the vaccine rollout, it was masking and lockdowns and school closures.
When the vaccines were finally released mid-December 2021 by Pfizer, they were hailed as 95 percent effective both by the president and the director of the CDC. Once vaccinated, you could dump your mask and come out of hiding. People sickened with COVID seeking care at hospital emergency rooms were told to go home and return if they couldn’t breathe. This was a death sentence for many, whose life could have been saved by early treatment. Pretty soon, it was a shot in every arm to get to the elusive herd immunity. It didn’t matter whether you already had recovered from COVID, you needed to protect grandma or your neighbor.
They came up with the term “hybrid immunity” and stated that it was better than natural immunity. Natural immunity produces not only antibodies against the spike protein but also to other proteins on the virus’ surface, giving you broader protection against newer COVID-19 variants. It has been shown that it can last up to two years. Three years into the pandemic, we still do not have an answer as to how many people in America were already infected and had natural immunity. This is basic epidemiology that should have been done by the CDC. It is estimated that when the Omicron wave hit, up to 70 percent of the population had natural immunity. So why still push the boosters?
Pfizer and Moderna also never really tested their vaccines for transmission, which became clear when the European Parliament interrogated the Pfizer representative, since Albert Bourla, the chairman of Pfizer, refused to attend. When asked if Pfizer had tested the mRNA vaccine to prevent transmission, she said, “No, we had to move with the speed of science.”
Pfizer also falsified the trial data prior to the release of the vaccine by also vaccinating the control subjects and not counting acute COVID cases in the vaccinated until 14 days out from the date of the vaccine. Had they done so, it would have become clear early on that the benefit/risk profile was unacceptable — all risk and very little benefit. Additionally, Pfizer refused to release the vaccine trial data for 75 years. It took a Freedom of Information Act and a court order by a judge to release the trial data.
The revelations in the documents are nothing but frightening, with serious adverse effects, such as myocarditis in young men, neurological symptoms such as facial palsy, stroke and heart rhythm abnormalities. So-called “turbo cancers” are on the rise due to a weakened immune system. All the adverse side effects accrued by all other vaccines over the past 30 years pale in comparison.
An interesting phenomenon, noticed by the insurance industry, is a marked increase of overall mortality by 30 to 40 percent in people ages 18 to 64 in the third and fourth quarter of 2021. Mortality rates were stable from 2017 through 2019. It may come as a surprise that there was no uptick in mortality in 2020 before the vaccines were rolled out, at the height of the pandemic worldwide.
All this was hidden from the public. To this day, pharmacies, hospitals and doctors’ offices advise patients to get another COVID bivalent booster, preferably in combination with the flu vaccine. This is in contrast with many countries in Europe, which have halted the boosters. I close with an answer Dr. Anthony Fauci gave on C-SPAN in 2004: “The best vaccination is to get infected yourself, and if you really had the flu, you definitely don’t need the flu vaccine.”
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and former Laurel resident who still frequently visits.
