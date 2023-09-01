Do you have a green thumb or know anyone who does? I’m sure there are quite a few in the Soso Garden Club as well as those who might live in the area.

Recently the garden club went on a day trip around Soso admiring the beautifully kept yards containing flowers and plants of all kinds. The main destination of this trip following the lovely roads up hills and down was to visit with Mrs. Alta Mae Spradley. She is a special lady of 95 years-old who lives somewhere between highways 29 and 84. As we traveled in our small caravan, we observed some of the places that received destruction from the Easter 2020 tornado and how well they brought it back. Beautiful homes along the way had been cleaned up and were ready for Southern Living. It is hard to believe that the terribly hot temperatures and lack of rain didn’t seem to hinder the beautiful landscapes at all. We continued to travel as we observed the blessings of living in the country.

green thumb of soso 2
green thumb of soso

Gail Wade, from left, Alta Mae Spradley, Mary Jane Todd and Readonna Bounds talk about Mrs. Spradley’s garden and landscaping at her Soso home, below. (Photos submitted)

