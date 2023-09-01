Do you have a green thumb or know anyone who does? I’m sure there are quite a few in the Soso Garden Club as well as those who might live in the area.
Recently the garden club went on a day trip around Soso admiring the beautifully kept yards containing flowers and plants of all kinds. The main destination of this trip following the lovely roads up hills and down was to visit with Mrs. Alta Mae Spradley. She is a special lady of 95 years-old who lives somewhere between highways 29 and 84. As we traveled in our small caravan, we observed some of the places that received destruction from the Easter 2020 tornado and how well they brought it back. Beautiful homes along the way had been cleaned up and were ready for Southern Living. It is hard to believe that the terribly hot temperatures and lack of rain didn’t seem to hinder the beautiful landscapes at all. We continued to travel as we observed the blessings of living in the country.
If you are a longtime resident of Soso, you might know the area like the back of your hand and can identify who lives at each beautifully landscaped area. There were a couple of us on the field trip who didn’t have a clue as to where we were and hoped that if turned loose, we could find our way back home. One of the interesting conversation pieces that we happened upon was a big yard of game chickens each with its own home. They were beautiful!
We got back on the right road looking for Mrs. Alta Mae Spradley. Everything about her home was so picturesque, the flowers and plants of all kinds were so beautifully manicured. It could very easily put some of us to shame.
Mrs. Alta Mae and her husband built their home in this area in the early 1960s after moving from “downtown” Soso. They probably started right then to design a picture-perfect scene for onlookers to enjoy later on in life. She and her husband worked together planting in the garden as well as the yard. They did this until his health made it difficult for him, but that didn’t stop her, and she continues to this very day.
We should remember that she is a young lady of 95 years old whose yardwork has become her therapy. This is only the second summer that she has gotten a relative to mow her grass probably under her strict supervision. It must be done right!! She has had grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are always willing to keep this yard beautiful. For years she has had one of her grandsons stop by after school to check on his grandmother and to see if there are any tasks that she had lined up for him. As the grandsons grow older, there are probably great-grandsons following in their footsteps to help this lovely grandmother.
To name all of her plants is only a job for her but an easy one. You can be rest assured that if you stopped by, she would happily do just that and maybe even give you a cutting of one or two to help you start a Spradley garden of your own.
The Soso Garden Club was blessed to have this wonderful opportunity to visit with a lovely lady surely with two, not one, green thumbs and knows how to use them. Thank you, Mrs. Alta Mae.
Soso Garden Club is a member of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi. Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc.
