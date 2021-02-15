WJ teen who wants to be Army medic singled out for the way she handled tornado aftermath
When the Hutchinson family talks about their harrowing experience with the Easter tornado, the conversation can go from solemn to side-splitting in a matter of seconds.
Family patriarch Mike Hutchinson recalled that he went to the bathroom that Sunday afternoon to take care of some personal business. Not a minute later, he had a crowd with him — wife Fran, daughter Jessica and grandchildren Bailey, Kanyen, Raylen and Loxley Ann.
“I was on the pot,” not expecting visitors, he said, sounding like a deep-voiced Larry The Cable Guy. “I don’t know if I was the first person to take a crap in that house, but I damn sure was the last one.”
His kin folks look at each other and laugh at the line they’ve all heard before.
Then the 70-year-old trucker and bus driver looks his visitor in the eye and says, “In less than a minute, that tornado took everything I worked all my life for. All it left me with was my religion and my sense of humor.”
Heaping helpings of both have helped them through the last several months. Their house and lives were shattered by the historic tornado that hit them in the Matthews Community of Jones County. Now they’re back on their feet — figuratively and literally — and thankful for the countless heroes who’ve been there for every step.
Standing out
If not for Bailey Hutchinson, then 16, everyone in the house may not have survived long enough to be saved by neighbors and first-responders who had to clear a path to the demolished homestead so medics could treat the wounded and get them to hospitals. And she is there now, “being the momma” to her three younger siblings as their mother Jessica continues to recover from critical injuries.
“She never wants to take any credit,” said Fran, her grandmother, “but there’s no doubt, she saved us.”
Bailey, now a 17-year-old junior at West Jones, was holding her baby sister Loxley Ann, then 2, in her left arm and trying to pull her mother into the bathroom with her right hand when she “watched the wall split in half and everything got dark,” she recalled. She pulled the baby to her chest and turned her back to where the destruction started to protect her.
“It was a terrible noise, the house shook … all we could do was hold on and pray,” Fran said.
When it was all over, everyone was disoriented, out in the elements, shoeless in the broken glass and rubble. Then there was more noise that was chilling.
“There was a lot of screaming,” Bailey said. She handed the baby — wrapped in a blanket and still sleeping — to sister Kanyen and began assessing the situation. She had a bad cut on her forehead and another on her shin, but she was in much better shape than most of the family.
Her mother Jessica, 37, had “dirt, leaves and debris” in her mouth and throat, so her oldest daughter cleared her airway. Bailey and neighbor Rob Kelly worked together to get grandmother Fran out from under a wall and tree.
“I couldn’t hardly breathe,” Fran recalled, but they freed her and Bailey “was patting me and saying it was going to be OK.”
Bailey also stopped the bleeding from a massive wound her mother suffered to the back of her head and continued to for the two hours or so that it took to get her transported from the scene.
“I’m just so thankful Bailey was there, holding my head all the way out,” Jessica said.
Jessica doesn’t remember any of it, and she considers that a blessing. But she’s been told about Bailey’s heroics that day, and she’s seen her taking care of everyone since she got out of the hospital — which was nothing short of a miracle, her mother Fran said.
“The doctor didn’t think she’d live to daylight,” her father Mike said.
Jessica was in a coma for two weeks and was hospitalized in Forrest General for seven weeks with a traumatic brain injury, three broken vertebra and various other injuries. She is still unsteady on her feet as she learns to walk again, Her memory and other brain functions were also affected.
“She has good days and bad days,” her mother said.
The last thing she remembers before the storm was about a week earlier, when she was with daughter Kanyen, then 15, at the Ronald McDonald House in Houston, Texas, where the teen was getting a checkup after having a brain tumor removed.
When the twister was bearing down on the home, Kanyen asked where the service-puppy-in-training was, and Jessica ran to the living room to retrieve her just before Bailey tried to pull her in the bathroom. Gypsy Ann the German shepherd survived and continues to be a part of the family.
The physical toll
Fran had broken ribs, a broken shoulder, a broken collarbone, a wound that almost took off her left hand and had to get 60 stitches. Mike was bruised on almost all of the left side of his body and had a bruised liver and kidney and cracked ribs. Both were hospitalized at South Central Regional Medical Center. Kanyen had a “ripped up” left knee and Raylen, then 7, had to get eight staples in his head.
The disaster gave Bailey some unintended on-the-job-training for her career choice.
“She wants to be an Army medic,” her grandmother said.
Her grandfather chimed in with, “I keep telling her she can do medical stuff in an ER without people shooting at you.”
They all still remember how she handled herself during the disaster.
“It just seemed to come natural to her,” her grandmother said.
Her grandfather had a military-like description of the scene. The emergency room at SCRMC “looked like an episode of MASH,” he said.
Before medical professionals arrived, Bailey was triaging the wounded in her family in the aftermath of a storm that was responsible for the death of a neighbor and relative just to the east, Hazel Diane Smith, and a neighbor just to the west, Jessica Mae Spradley.
They realize how lucky they are — first to survive, then to get supplied for starting over.
Mike still marvels at the sheer force of the storm.
“It took the flooring right off the slab,” he said, “and it took down 300-year-old oaks out here in the yard that were just beautiful.” It also moved the school bus he drove from one side of the house to the other, he said.
It also took out new swings, rabbit and chicken cages that had just been built for the children.
They finally got a doublewide mobile home delivered to the property and moved into it in August, then Mike had a stroke in September. He has recently gotten back to work. Still, with all the setbacks, they count their blessings daily.
“Everything you see in here was donated,” Mike said.
An SUV and minivan that are in the driveway were given to the family by an anonymous donor and they got a $5,000 donation that helped supplement the insurance money to purchase the new home.
“That just came from a stranger who read about it in the paper,” he said. “We got donations from all over — Nebraska, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana …”
Cooksey Tire had a raffle that benefited them and people Jessica had bought food for at the Ronald McDonald House returned the favor when they heard about her family’s plight. They had an estimated $1,000 in gift cards for eateries and stores to get food, clothes and other needs. Restore Jones County and the Jones County Baptist Association also helped fulfill family needs.
More heroes
They’ll never forget the dozens of people they saw helping in the immediate aftermath then in the tumultuous days that followed. They don’t know all of their names. But they still tear up when they think about what their actions have meant to them.
“I thank the Lord for them every day,” Fran said.
Mike and Fran’s son Tony had just left the house after a day of feasting and Easter egg hunting when he sent a text to sister Jessica warning her that the tornado was headed their way, according to news reports. He was one of the first people on the scene after the F4 monster tornado hit.
Among the neighbors and strangers he saw helping were Chris Williamson, Brent Gilbert, Earl Myrick, Richie and Rusty Seals, Deputy Lance Williams and numerous firefighters, medics and others who were hauled to the scene on ATVs while others cut a path on the roads for ambulances. Bryan Harper took a downed cedar tree from their property to make a cross that now hangs on the wall of the Hutchinsons’ new home. A stranger in Tuscaloosa returned a family photo that the twister took there.
“You start to realize just how many good people there are in the world,” Fran said.
Bailey continues to do “most of the cooking,” her mother said, and Raylen cuts the grass. He’s a little handyman, his grandfather said, noting that he wanted tools, not toys for Christmas. Kanyen was credited with “getting the little ones out of there” so they didn’t see their mother and grandmother suffering with such serious injuries.
Fran was glad she didn’t see her daughter suffering, and she was proud that her oldest granddaughter was able to handle the situation.
“That was my family … I had to,” Bailey said. “It was hard, but I guess I didn’t really think about it until after.”
Despite the chaos and disarray, blankets had landed right in a pile where she needed them, Bailey said. She used one to put pressure on her mom’s head wound. After hearing that for the first time, family members said that was yet another sign of divine intervention that fateful day.
And Mike told yet another colorful story that made everyone smile amid the sad memories.
Daughter Jessica had hair that had hardly ever been cut that flowed down past her hips. It was covered in mud, blood, debris and even a coat hanger was caught up in it, he said, slowing down the medical professionals who were trying to treat her wound.
“When she got to the ER, they started cutting her hair … and a treefrog jumped out of there,” he said. “It like to have scared that nurse to death.”
