We are into our third year of the COVID pandemic with no end in sight. New variants are cropping up every few weeks, and people are getting reinfected with the new COVID strains. The one taking over currently is called XBB.1.5 — this despite being told initially that the COVID vaccines are 95 percent effective, preventing infection and transmission.
Halfway into 2022, when this promise did not hold up, the CDC changed the definition of a vaccine, namely that the COVID vaccines, while not preventing infection or transmission, are effective in preventing hospitalization and death. This flies in the face of the basic concept of a vaccine, which is to imitate a natural infection that leaves you with a lifelong protection against being reinfected. Examples are the measles and smallpox. Prevention of hospitalization and death is a rather soft end point and difficult to define. It is interesting to note that, currently, it is the fully vaccinated who are being hospitalized and dying in greater numbers than the unvaccinated. These data are coming in from all over the world, not only the U.S.
The next question to ask: “Is our immune system failing us all of a sudden?” The mere fact that we stay alive is the result of a healthy immune system that can tell non self (such as viruses, bacteria, parasites) from self (our organs made up of millions of cells working together). When you die and the immune system shuts down, your body is literally destroyed by the “body snatchers” — the trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites that live on and in you.
It is time to reconsider the notion that viruses such as COVID-19 or influenza are the sole cause of a serious viral infection leading to hospitalization and death. It is not generally recognized that the virus adapts itself to the host, namely you. It becomes dangerous and multiplies as a result of the host’s disease-promoting environment created by nutritional inadequacy such as malnutrition.
Since times immemorial, mankind was aware that people, starved and lacking in basic nutrients, succumbed more readily to infections sweeping the planet. Tuberculosis was rampant in 19th century war-ravaged Europe and the infamous 1918 flu epidemic came in the wake of World War I, felling a lot of the young, starved and battle-fatigued soldiers.
Ditto for early in the COVID pandemic, prior to the rollout of the mRNA vaccines, when the elderly with a high disease burden would succumb to the disease. Doctors in prominent medical journals warned about the association of severe disease in people with hypertension, type 2 diabetes and obesity. As it turned out, they were proven right by countries such as Africa and Haiti, with low obesity rates, barely seeing an impact from COVID.
Blame it on the Standard American Diet or SAD, which has been sweeping the world over the past 50 years with ultra-processed and fast food deficient in micronutrients. Poor nutrition is so prevalent that one can consider 90 percent of Americans at significant disease risk. This coupled with the overuse of antibiotics results in bacterial resistance, with deaths from infectious diseases increasing at an alarming rate. It is literally slow death by ultra-processed, fast food.
An infection, whether by a virus or a bacterium, is characterized by several factors — the amount of virus or bacterium from the exposure, the virulence of the organism or how powerful a disease causing agent is and the immune system’s response of the host, namely previous exposure to the infectious agent. Example, previous infection with measles will result in a quick protective immune response due to your immune system’s memory. Last but not least, it is the nutritional status and health of the host resulting in an inadequate immune response if the host is malnourished. This will allow the virus or bacterium to morph into more virulent forms. The most effective weapon we have to protect ourselves against recurrent viral infections such as influenza or COVID 19 is not a vaccine or boosters every three to four months, but improving our health, namely through dietary changes.
The Standard American Diet is designed to provide the macro ingredients, protein, fat and carbohydrates to fulfill the caloric needs. Vitamins such as Vitamin D and folic acid are added, as well as minerals such as calcium and iron, to ward off major deficiencies. But vitamins and supplements are also taken in pill form in large numbers since people have the notion this can compensate for not eating vegetables and fruit. Nuts and avocados are discouraged due to their “high fat content.” Salad dressings full of high-fructose corn syrup and emulsifiers are a best-seller, poured over iceberg lettuce.
So, how can you dig your way out to health and better immunity? Go back to the basics — real food that you prepare yourself. The emphasis should be on vegetables and fruit, such as seven daily servings of colorful vegetables like romaine or red-leaf lettuce, carrots, radishes, cabbage (red or green), bell peppers (red or green) and sweet potatoes, to name a few. Eat the rainbow! These foods provide the so-called phytochemicals, present in plants only. Examples are the carotenoids, turmeric, quercetin, to name a few. These are antioxidants and neutralize the free radicals, unstable molecules, a byproduct of your cellular metabolism. If these are not inactivated, they will damage your DNA, predisposing you to cancer. They are best consumed by eating the whole plant, such as a carrot or tomato, rather than getting it from a pill. The greatest benefit of these foods is through their synergy, namely how their phytochemicals interact with each other. This is not the case when these substances are taken in the form of vitamin pills and supplements. Stick to three servings of fruit, such as apples, pears or berries — the latter give you the best “bang for the buck.” And remember, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”
A final word about carbohydrates — they are not all bad. Lentils, beans, whole grain breads and cereals such as steel-cut oats should replace sugary breakfast cereals and white bread. They also provide antioxidants in the form of phytochemicals as an extra bonus. Eliminate sweets, especially the store-bought cookies, ice cream and energy bars, which are chock full of sugars, high-fructose corn syrup and preservatives. Above all, eliminate soft drinks and energy drinks, whether with sugar or artificial sweeteners in the diet versions. Added chemicals such as emulsifiers, mold retardants and artificial sweeteners are harmful to your microbiome, the bacterial population in your gut. The lack of fiber as well as the additives in SAD are deadly to the beneficial bacteria in your gut, paving the way for bad bacteria to take over.
Bad bacteria now outnumbering the good will overwhelm your immune system. They literally poke holes into the one cell layer that separates the lumen of your gut from the inside of your body. This is called leaky gut. With the barrier broken, harmful substances such as gluten from wheat products can get through, alerting your immune system to eliminate this foreign protein. Repeated flooding with refined grains such as white bread, pasta and pastries will then result in gluten sensitivity, intolerance or celiac disease. Pieces of bacterial cell walls, called LPS or lipopolysaccharides, also cross the barrier. These are toxic to the human immune system and have even been found in the brain. A damaged immune system is the root cause of autoimmune diseases, obesity, depression and ultimately cancer.
Aside from making the above changes, you also need to get off the couch and start moving. Just walking for 20 to 30 minutes is a big boost for your immune system, in large part because exercise reduces stress, another big component in boosting your immune system. Finally, shut off the TV and iPhone and enjoy some quiet minutes in nature
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and
former Laurel resident who still
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.