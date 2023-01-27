We are into our third year of the COVID pandemic with no end in sight. New variants are cropping up every few weeks, and people are getting reinfected with the new COVID strains. The one taking over currently is called XBB.1.5 — this despite being told initially that the COVID vaccines are 95 percent effective, preventing infection and transmission. 

Halfway into 2022, when this promise did not hold up, the CDC changed the definition of a vaccine, namely that the COVID vaccines, while not preventing infection or transmission, are effective in preventing hospitalization and death. This flies in the face of the basic concept of a vaccine, which is to imitate a natural infection that leaves you with a lifelong protection against being reinfected. Examples are the measles and smallpox. Prevention of hospitalization and death is a rather soft end point and difficult to define. It is interesting to note that, currently, it is the fully vaccinated who are being hospitalized and dying in greater numbers than the unvaccinated. These data are coming in from all over the world, not only the U.S.

