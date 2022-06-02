The Lunch Ladies - Healthy Living
While it is no secret that we love to eat, the majority of us are dieting for upcoming beach trips, weddings and more. Therefore, our previously planned ice-cream takeover had to be postponed for now. Obviously, you can buy a salad from anywhere if you are wanting to eat “lighter.” However, sometimes you want something a little more indulgent than a salad, but still something without all the guilt of a hamburger and french fries.
As always, there could only be one winner. This has been the closest contest across the board that we have had.
1. Garcia Donuts
2. Papa Dough’s Pizza
3. Bosun Joe’s
4. Smokehouse of Laurel
5. Dickey’s BBQ
6. Gecko’s
7. McAlister’s
8. Texas Pitmaster
We can all collectively agree that the name Garcia Donuts is not one to make you think of “healthy” food, but that is far from the case. The Garcias have made sure to include something for those looking for a lighter option, like their succulent grilled chicken strips with their signature hot slaw. For a little more than $12, you will be sure to get full from these five grilled chicken strips with a heaping portion of hot slaw or side salad.
New to the area, but quickly becoming a favorite of ours, is Papa Dough’s Pizza. This food truck takes a unique approach to brick-oven pizzas, including a low-carb, gluten-free cauliflower crust for $2 extra. With multiple toppings to choose from, you can personalize your pizza to fit your macro and diet needs. Papa Dough’s has also introduced a new pizza bowl that is even more keto friendly. Unfortunately, we had already finished our judging before this new menu addition.
Bosun Joe’s has been serving Ellisville and Jones County for more than 10 years. While they might be well known for their seafood and scratch-made hush puppies, their menu has lighter options available. While the grilled fish with crawfish sauce sounds delicious, Maggie does not eat fish or seafood. Therefore, we chose the grilled chicken wrap with a side of green beans. Their chicken is grilled to perfection and coated in their signature sauce before being wrapped with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla. This meal is filling, affordable and low in carbs. You can also choose to replace the grilled chicken with fried chicken or stick to seafood with grilled/fried shrimp.
Please be sure to try out and support all of our local dives, diners and drive-ins.
