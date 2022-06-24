Lunch Ladies
Scoring:
1. Erin’s Special at Betsy’s (534 N. Magnolia St.) and The Inspector at Laurel Creamery (449 N. 6th Ave)
3. Banana Split at Phillips Drive-In (330 South Magnolia St.)
4. Butterfinger Tiger Blend at Walker’s Dairy Bar (2282 Highway 184)
5. Banana Foster at Sullivan & Sons (410 West Oak St.)
6. Strawberry Cheesecake at Shug’s (435-A North Magnolia St.)
Something about the official start of summer just screams ice cream, so the Lunch Ladies are here to deliver! The only problem: How are we supposed to choose from all of the deliciousness displayed before us? From the simplest of sweet treats like a scoop of classic strawberry cheesecake at Shug’s to the more elaborate offering of the Erin’s Choice at Betsy’s, it’s hard to find a flaw in something so scrumptious! As tough as it was, we did the hard work and ranked six ice cream options for you. (*Editor’s note: Each ice cream dish was chosen by the business to avoid any favoritism from the Ladies.)
Coming in at the No. 6 spot was a yummy scoop of Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream at Shug’s. Don’t let its spot in the ranks discourage you. This delicious scoop was full of strawberry flavor and chunks of cheesecake. If strawberry is your flavor, get this and a scoop of cookie dough together — WOW!
In the No. 5 spot, we have the Banana Foster from Sullivan & Sons. No doubt the best part of this ice cream was the bits of vanilla wafer cookies. It added great texture and was reminiscent of banana pudding.
The Butterfinger Tiger Blend at Walker’s Dairy Bar sits at No. 4, but the ice cream-to-candy ratio was definitely No. 1 in our hearts. If you like a Sonic Blast but always have to ask for extra EXTRA candy, get one of these from Walker’s. Sonic who?
The Banana Split from Phillips Drive-In has to be the crossroads of American classics, and you’ll want to take this trip with a friend — or two. This one was definitely the biggest portion size! If you want to split a treat on date night, take your honey to PDI.
Now, these next two almost caused the divorce of the Lunch Ladies, and that is why you’ll see them tied for first place. Two of Laurel’s newest downtown ice cream havens swept the competition. If you’ve been hearing about The Laurel Creamery and Betsy’s on Magnolia, it’s time you made the trip.
Betsy’s gave us Erin’s Choice — vanilla ice cream with blue raspberry dip, Fruity Pebbles toppings and rainbow sprinkles. It tasted just as magical as it looked. None of us had ever had Fruity Pebbles on ice cream before, but I can assure you it won’t be the last time for a couple of us! Betsy’s also offers lactose-free ice cream and SO MANY dips and toppings, so it has something for everyone.
The Laurel Creamery suggested a customer-inspired creation – The Inspector – which included chocolate and vanilla custard, chocolate syrup, peanut butter and butterfinger. And man, that was incredible. And just like this customer creation, The Creamery will prepare for you whatever your tummy desires! It is located right in the middle of the new roundabout construction at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Sawmill Road, but don’t let that deter you. It’s worth it!
We hope you can see how difficult it was for us to choose between so many great options. If you’ve had any of these treats before, let us know your favorite! If we missed one, tell us about that too — for research purposes, of course …
Coming up next month, the Lunch Ladies try: grilled chicken salads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.