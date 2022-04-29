Hola, it’s the Lunch Ladies bringing you our take on who has the best tacos in Jones County! With Cinco De Mayo next week, we knew that tacos were the perfect food choice for us to judge in this month’s lifestyle section. While there are multiple diners, drive-ins and dives that serve tacos, we wanted to try to keep it as authentic as possible. Therefore, you will notice that a few local favorites and suggestions were not included in this month’s selection. To keep it as fair as possible, we ordered the Mexican carnitas tacos from each establishment. However, Lakyn had to be picky and order hers on flour without cilantro.
As always, there can only be one winner and here are our personal opinion, ranked from #1 to #9.
Reyes Mexican Grill & Bar
La Moreliana
Julia’s Taqueria
Los Primos
Casadores
Del Sol
Mi Casita
Front Street Tacos
Tacos y Tequila
For us, the top three were very surprising, especially considering none of us have ever stepped foot in La Moreliana (located right off 5th Avenue in Laurel). Truly, if we were fluent in Spanish, we could have accommodated Lakyn better and La Moreliana possibly would have outscored Reyes. Three out of the four of us dubbed it “the best taco we’ve ever had.”
However, that’s not to discredit Reyes #1 spot — it is a GREAT taco, with two corn tortillas, a heaping pile of carnitas, the perfect amount of onions and cilantro and the best green sauce in town, plus chips and salsa included! Combine that with a great atmosphere and, obviously, margaritas, and it’s no wonder they took the W. That being said, La Moreliana’s and Julia’s tacos are the epitome of authentic with carnitas that are juicy, tender and seasoned to perfection. There is no going wrong with a taco from any of these three places, and in the spirit of being transparent, their scores were mere points apart.
As is the spirit of the game, someone has to lose, but we can’t stress this enough — there is no loser here (except maybe for the customers who came to the office on our taco days and were greeted with the strong smell of onions). Out of the 9 tacos we had, I think it’s safe to say we’d eat any of them again. If you’ve never visited one of these places, go give them a try and let us know what you thought!
