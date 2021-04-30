MERIDIAN — The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience is featuring two special exhibitions celebrating Native American culture, particularly in Mississippi, and the Native American community’s right to tell its own story. Both exhibits will be on display starting today (Saturday) through Aug. 8 at The MAX in downtown Meridian.
“Choctaw Expressions” tells of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ incredible story of perseverance, resilience and growth. Artifacts include basketry, beadwork, traditional dress and more
The exhibition “Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” brings together 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities.
Admission to the dual exhibit presentation at The MAX is free with regular museum admission. The interactive museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The MAX is located at the corner of Sela Ward Parkway and Front Street, overlooking the railroad in downtown Meridian.
For more information, visit MSarts.org or call 601-581-1550.
