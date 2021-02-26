If you have walked past my house, you have heard my little, yappy dogs. It is their duty to lose their tiny minds should anyone dare to amble down the sidewalk.
If the UPS man comes onto the porch, all bets are off. They practically hit the ceiling. I have considered disconnecting the doorbell.
All squirrels are on notice that these poodles are not to be trifled with if they could get through the windows. The falling leaves are an affront to their sensibilities.
Their names are Felonie, M’Alice and Obesidee. Not really, but those should be their names.
Once someone actually gets through the door, they become charmers, twirling around like little ballerinas hoping for a treat.
Guests always say, “It’s fine! They are not bothering me.” I know they are just being nice, because who wants jumping cotton balls all up in their face, panting and smelling their clothes?
But I love them. It’s my fault they are undisciplined. I obey them. In and out all day long. Big eyes watching any food morsel that may drop. Then it is a free-for-all. You get the picture. K-9 mayhem.
Now, let’s move to the cats. Some of you know Snickers, the mayor of the neighborhood. He is sometimes called by his French name, “Etienne.” In Mrs. Polk’s ninth-grade French class at Jones Junior High, that was the name given to a boy I liked. Some things linger.
Snickers/Etienne makes the rounds of the neighborhood all night and comes home in the morning. He then basks in the sunshine, napping on the breakfast table.
He expects his cardboard pizza box lid to always be there for his resting place. Three times, I have tried to move it. Each time, he has cussed me out in Meow and waved his paws in my face.
Then, my granddaughter wanted a kitten. It so happened that Deane Singley had a litter of kittens born in her flowerbed. She gifted Caroline with a fluffy silver kitten we named Silverbelle. We decided the kitten was lonely, so we also took her brother.
It turned out, it was her sister. We were informed of this when we took them in for their nips, clips and chips at Dr. Mathews' office. No matter. They are happy, beautiful cats and are no trouble.
So, the count was up to six here at Animal Farm. Then a gorgeous lady cat appeared in one of our cat’s bed with no plans to leave. When it was suppertime, she hopped up on the picnic table for kibble. What could I do? Take her off to fend for herself? Or leave her at a shelter? No ... and No.
I am accepting no more wandering animals. I have posted a sign on the gate. That should do it.
It is the month of love and I do love my pets.
I read once you can avoid pain if you wrap your heart in cellophane and never feel love for any living being. You will shed no tears, you will never be worried late nights, there will be no inconvenience. Your heart will stay pristine and untouched.
Or, you can expand your heart until near bursting. A few times, it will tear wide open and maybe never go back to being complete. That is the price of love.
My mother slept with a butcher knife under her pillow out of love. I know this will be unbelievable, but it is true and can be verified.
She slept with this knife because she wanted to be at the ready to give daddy a tracheotomy. You read that right.
My brother and I tried to explain a tracheotomy can not be performed with a butcher knife or without any medical training of any kind.
How did Daddy feel about this? He would smile and shrug his shoulders. We were familiar with this gesture. “If Mother wants it, she will have it.” Even if that meant cutting off his head. True Love.
I can tell you, it caused worried nights. Would Daddy make it to morning? How would we explain it to Mother when she was hauled off to jail or the mental hospital?
My brother and I worried because this is the price of love.
My hope for you is that you are willing to pay that price. Be it a furry animal or a human, let your heart grow until it is full
This is the price of love. You will never get a better dea.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public and never-ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
