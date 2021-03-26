With emphasis on hand-washing, soap shop in Laurel finding boom times
There’s a new shop in Laurel that’s really cleaning up.
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. opened in November, and with the emphasis on hand-washing during a worldwide pandemic, the timing couldn’t have been much better.
“We had a lot of people come in before Christmas and buy soap to give as presents,” said Kaitlin East, who owns the shop on 16th Avenue along with her twin sister Rachel Woodward. “We have really loyal customers who have been so sweet and have just shared our products and given reviews to their friends, and that has brought a lot of people in. We are really excited about the potential growth that will happen here in Laurel this year."
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. sells all kinds of plant-based soap and bath products. It started as a home-based business in the North Mississippi town of New Albany in 2016.
Since then, business has exploded — and that’s not just a reference to the shop’s popular bath bombs. In only five years, 12 franchises have been added in four states. With the start of COVID-19 just over a year ago, it is no surprise that a business selling personal hygiene products is booming.
Megan Bynum did not actually start Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. with a business plan in mind. She began making soap at home when her newborn had a skin allergy that prevented her from being able to use the soaps she could find in stores. She started selling her creations in New Albany after people showed interest in her homemade methods, and the business quickly gained popularity. Now, her fragrant, colorful soaps are available across the South.
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.'s emphasis is on offering plant-based products that contain no chemicals. Colorful bars of soap, scrubs, creams, lotions and products with essential oils to help different skin ailments are available, and and all are made in-house.
"We've had a lot of people that have transitioned from other brands with harmful chemicals to our products, and they have seen positive results," East said.
There are more than 70 scents to choose from, so there is something for everyone, East said — and you don’t have to be allergic to conventional soaps to enjoy them, she added.
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. is at 1317 Highway 15 North Suite C in Laurel, MS.
