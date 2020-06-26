My mother used to say, “When one disease is stamped out, something else will rise up to take the place.” Well, folks, here it is, COVID-19. Are you tired of it yet? I am!
We have become a mobile society and that action seems to spread illnesses all around. We are a hard-headed society. We are a people who are accustomed, to doing what we wish. But our society does need to learn to do a better job than we are doing now at controlling and stopping the spread of illnesses.
My dad served in the Navy during World War II. I remember someone saying that the servicemen brought all kinds of diseases home with them when they returned. It sure seemed that my siblings and I caught everything that there was to catch in the years of 1944-1945.
We all had the measles, chicken pox and the seven-year itch. My mother thought sulphur was the answer to everything. She mixed sulphur with lard and smeared it all over us for the itch. I do not know if it cured us or we smelled so bad that nothing, or no one dared come near us. My dad’s saying was, “It’s not a shame to catch the itch, it’s a shame to keep it.” The itch was a hygiene problem that exploded when the soldiers spent long periods of time in the trenches without having an opportunity to bathe.
And on top of all the other illnesses we had, I came down with the whooping cough. Why just me, I do not know. People then did not go to the doctor for such illnesses. Mainly they did not have the money and there were not many doctors who were accessible. Most people used home remedies. My mother doctored my whooping cough herself. She put together a concoction to keep me from coughing and smeared it on a clean white cloth. She then tied the contraption around my neck. The concoction was made of prepared mustard, pine tar drippings and lamp oil. If she had struck a match to check on me in the night, I might have ignited. The concoction did blister me, and I have scars from it today. But I DIDN’T cough myself to death.
The government also set about during these years to vaccinate the public against smallpox. I remember that well. The doctor and nurses administering the shots were set up in the Macedonia Baptist Church in the Macedonia Community, where we were living at that time out from Hattiesburg. My mother’s parents lived there, and we lived near them while my dad was away in the war.
When we arrived at the church building, the line of waiting people extended out the back of the building and across the church yard. Standing and waiting outside was not so bad since we were able to watch other children run and play. But Mother did not allow us to leave her side. If we dared to move, we had a hunk of flesh from somewhere on our body firmly pinched and twisted.
The scene sternly changed when we reached the back door to the church auditorium. We could clearly see the line of people stretching down the aisle to the front right, where the medical people were set up by an exit door. We had to watch each person get their shot. Some children were kicking, crying, fighting and screaming. The only time we had seen people act like that was when someone got a swarm of yellow jackets in their clothes. When we got close to the dreaded place, Mother stooped down and whispered in my ear, “When you get there, you WILL close your eyes, grit your teeth, not look at what’s going on and not open your mouth or move until you are told. And if you act like that, I will take care of you when I get you to the house. Do you hear me?” I nodded my head, yes! I knew she would do just what she said, so I did what I was told. Well, I behaved and took my shot. And like many of you, I have a scar until this day. And like many of you, I have never had smallpox.
I never thought I would see our world in the condition it is in today. I thought our medical community was well in control of anything that could come. But this pandemic has been a tough situation for us all. I am still amazed, though, at our medical people and the amazing job they are doing under such trying conditions and I sincerely thank them for their efforts. I pray that a workable vaccine will soon be discovered, and we can get back to some form of normality. This too shall pass but it is going to take a lot of folks with it before it is through.
•
Rose Dyess Anderson is a retired elementary school teacher and published poet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.