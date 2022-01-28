Steve Thrash of the Laurel Sertoma Club was presented the “Sertoma Lifetime Achievement Award” by Sertoma Southeast Regional Director Lucy Stolfi during a recent Laurel Sertoma weekly meeting.
“Steve, 21-year member of Sertoma, is presented this well-deserved award in recognition of his long-standing consistent dedication to Sertoma and community, not only at the local Laurel chapter but also the Sertoma regional and national levels,” she said.
Thrash is secretary of Laurel Sertoma now, but he has served numerous times in all club officer positions, as well as club board chairman and on the club board of directors over the years. He coaches the Mariners (3- to 6-year-olds) in Sertoma’s T-ball league and he serves as club liaison with local high school Serteen clubs. Sertoma's motto is “Service to Mankind,” which is spoken in unison at the adjournment of the Laurel club's weekly meeting at the Laurel Country Club.
