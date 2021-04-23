By Lakyn Prince
March and April were busy months for our family as Bradley Kate turned 1 year old and KJ turned 3. We have eaten more cake than you can imagine and have celebrated these two babies non-stop. And I may have possibly shed a couple of tears, too.
It seems like we will be celebrating again come October when Baby Prince No. 3 is due. That’s right, we are having another baby after I swore we were finished having kids. I guess that is the thing with God, though you never really have a say in the plans He has for you. I am still in shock and working through processing the reality of raising three kids younger than 4. When this baby arrives, we will have KJ at 3 1/2 years old, Bradley Kate at 1 1/2 years old and a newborn. I really don’t know how to actually be a mom to three, but at one point, I felt that way about being a mom to two. So far, I feel like I have mastered that. However, I have heard that the third child is the game-changer. I guess time will tell.
One big positive from this surprise baby is that this is by far the easiest pregnancy I have experienced yet. After experiencing 16 weeks of nausea with Bradley Kate and pre-eclampsia with KJ, I feel like this pregnancy has been a breeze so far. We are currently going on 17 weeks and have yet to have any severe symptoms, minus extreme fatigue.
But let's be honest, being a mom to a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old probably has played a bigger role in that factor than the actual pregnancy. There is also the fact that KJ is the best big brother to Bradley Kate, and I know that will only improve once the new baby arrives. KJ keeps telling me that he wants to see the new baby and has yet to decide if he is team brother or team sister.
On the contrary, I have a suspicion that Bradley Kate is not going to be happy once the new baby has arrived. She is a momma’s girl through and through and is not a fan of change. I know that Bradley Kate’s world is going to be turned upside down when she realizes she is not the baby anymore. Hopefully, she will take KJ’s lead and really surprise us.
With baby No. 3 joining us, my husband Colby and I have decided to let this baby truly be a surprise from day one to day 280. We have made the decision to not find out this baby’s gender until birth. Since we already have a boy and a girl, I thought it would be fun to wait this one out. However, I have feeling by the time I reach 20 weeks, I will be dying to know. I am going to stay strong, though, even as the neurotic planner in me dies a little bit each week. Hopefully, this will keep my baby shopping at bay, or at least keep me from spending every paycheck on matching outfits for all three kids.
This pregnancy and baby may not have been part of my plan, but I know how much of a blessing we have received.
We are so excited for this new chapter God has started writing for us and cannot wait to add a new baby to our family.
I do think I may need to come up with a new title of this column once we are a family of five.
