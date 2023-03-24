1200px-BiloxiLightHouseandVisitorsCenter.jpg

The Biloxi Lighthouse (Photo from Wikipedia)

After the pandemic upended travel and tourism across the globe, one positive outcome is that people have a better understanding of tourism’s significant impact on the overall world economy.

Danielle Morgan

In fiscal year 2022, tourism remained Mississippi’s fourth-largest industry and was a $7.1 billion producer for the state, providing cash-in-hand economic development delivered instantly by visitors. Last year, tourism also supported 104,595 jobs and generated $749 million in state and local taxes. Tourism revenues also contributed $461 million or 6.42 percent to the $7.18 billion state general fund, which is approximately $1 of every $16. It is important to note that strategic tourism investments yielded an additional $46.4 million to the general fund in 2022.

