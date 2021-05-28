Rasberry’s ‘thank-you’ to Laurel June 5
Danny Rasberry was famous by association long before his younger kinfolks became stars on the top-rated HGTV show “Home Town.”
As a young reporter working his way through law school at Mississippi College, Rasberry scored an interview with Jimmy Buffett when he was back home for a concert in October 1980. The career of the singer/songwriter from Pascagoula and the University of Southern Mississippi was just taking off as he opened for the Eagles on their tour … and Rasberry decided to start a new career.
“That’s the night I quit law school,” he said.
Rasberry went on to become a concert promoter and political consultant — working with local, state and national acts on both stages. He became close friends with the members of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, especially steel guitar player Doyle Grisham.
Rasberry has always felt a special connection to music and a special connection to downtown Laurel, which he remembers as a magical place when he was growing up in Jones County.
He had a vision to connect the two more than a decade ago with his massive renovation of First National Bank into a restaurant/bar/concert venue called The Reserve at the corner of Central Avenue and North Magnolia Street. He brought in national acts such as Leon Russell, The Drifters, Alabama, the Coral Reefers and dear friend Ronnie McDowell.
That reno didn’t pay off financially, but it did pay dividends in the future for his family and other investors.
“I was always mesmerized by downtown,” Rasberry said, remembering coming there on weekends when he was a child “and you couldn’t find a parking place anywhere.”
Now, it’s like that again, full of tourists and entrepreneurs, with the next generation of his family leading the way, and he couldn’t be prouder. Niece Erin Napier, son Jim, daughter-in-law Mallorie and granddaughter Lucy are stars on the top-rated show that brings tourists from around the world to their hometown.
On Saturday, June 5, Rasberry is going to give a great big thank you to every one who’s helped make it possible with a free concert featuring four national acts — headliner T.G. Sheppard, McDowell, Paul Overstreet and “The Voice” finalist Serabee. The performers have sold more than 35 million records combined.
The concert kicks off at 6 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from the Scotsman General Store at 1 Spec Wilson Drive.
Rasberry’s vision for downtown has come to fruition. His mission early on was to undo the destruction Urban Renewal did in the mid-’70s. Between 1993 and 2012, he purchased three commercial properties, “renovated them and sold them for half of what I put into them,” he said with a laugh. His track record as a financial consultant for others is much better. He has 400 agents in 25 states working for Rasberry Producer Group, which is now housed in the old Reserve.
His reconstruction of that property is credited as one of the cornerstones in the renaissance of downtown Laurel. But Rasberry is quick to credit the people who have taken the torch.
“Young people have been the catalyst for this,” he said. “They’re void of jealousy. They have the attitude that they’re all in this together.” A spark like that in every struggling town “can change the whole country,” he said.
Rasberry brings that spirit to his financial team, providing memorable experiences for them and clients — like the time he rented out Graceland to throw a party for them with top-notch entertainers like McDowell and Jason D. Williams.
Rasberry was also featured on an episode of “Home Town” this season, when he renovated an old family home on 8th Avenue. That’s become a place for his team members to come and stay with him while they learn the Rasberry way. His love of music was evident on that episode. The table that Ben Napier made from a white oak in Elvis’ hometown of Tupelo and a shelf to hold his 700-plus albums were special items for the home.
Now, he’s eager to share his love of music with everyone in his hometown.
“This massive night of free entertainment is to say ‘thank you’ for your support of downtown Laurel,” Rasberry said. “This is a night of entertainment you do not want to miss.”
Serabee, says she was “born on Saturday night and singing on Sunday,” will start things off. She was a finalist in the first season of “The Voice” on Blake Shelton’s team. That led to releases with two major labels, Universal Republic and Sony.
After that, Grammy award-winning songwriter and hitmaker Overstreet will take the stage. He has written 27 Top 10 songs for numerous artists, including Randy Travis, George Jones, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Keith Whitley, Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson and Tanya Tucker, to name a few. Overstreet also hit it big with his own singing, with hits such as “Seeing My Father In Me,” “Sowing Love,” “Daddy’s Coming Round,” “All the Fun,” “Heroes” and many more. These days, his career has taken more of a “Caribbean” turn, with a new album of tropical rock. His single “Somewhere In The Caribbean” and video have earned great reviews.
McDowell is known as one of country music’s greatest entertainers. He has had a hit in every decade since coming into the music scene, with more than 11 million records sold in a career that has spanned more than 43 years. He became one of America’s sensations after the death of Elvis Presley, when he wrote and sang “The King Is Gone,” and the hits kept pouring, with “Older Women,” “Personally,” “Watching Girls Go By,” “It’s Only Make Believe (with his mentor Conway Twitty),” “Unchained Melody,” “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation” and more. He’s had 30 Top 10 records and numerous No. 1 hits, and his new song “You Can Do It” was just released in May.
McDowell is regarded as one of America’s greatest entertainers. He’s performed more than 100 songs in movies about Elvis since his passing, including “Elvis,” which starred Kurt Russell and was the top movie of 1979. Grisham, who was a finalist for the CMA Musician of the Year and is known as one of the greatest pedal-steel players of all time, will be on stage with him.
Sheppard will finish off the night. With more than 20 million records sold, he has amassed 25 country music No. 1 singles in his career and 45 made the Top 40. Billboard magazine selected him as one of the 50 greatest artists in country music and his monster hit “Party Time!” was picked as the 57th greatest song in the history of country music.
But it was the No. 1 hit “Devil In the Bottle” that launched his career in 1976. His friend Elvis Presley gave him his first tour bus, and today, T.G. honors that friendship by doing a Friday afternoon show each week on “Elvis Radio.”
Hits such as “Only One You,” “War Is Hell On The Homefront,” “Slow Burn,” “Do You Want to Go to Heaven,” “I Loved Them Everyone,” “Finally,” “Somewhere Down The Line” and “Last Cheater’s Waltz” kept country music fans coming back for more.
Sheppard just released his third single, “I’m a Song,” from his new album “Midnight in Memphis,” and it has received rave reviews.
Those who attend should bring lawn chairs. The 5000 food truck will be open for food and drinks. The concert is being produced by Uncle Danny Productions.
