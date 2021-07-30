Back when the COVID-19 virus and quarantine first started, I heard a lady on television say something that tickled my funny bone “really good."
A TV news person was interviewing the lady who is over the U.S. dairy farmers' organization and asked her why the dairy farmers were pouring out their milk. The lady replied, “The market for the milk is gone. Restaurants and schools are closed, and we can’t turn off the cows.”
I chuckled out loud. I could just hear Mama’s ole cow bellowing and lowing, begging to be milked.
For you who do not know, here is a lesson in Cow 101. Cows do not give milk until they have a calf. The farmer keeps the cow and calf separated so he can get some of the milk. The farmer usually takes half the milk and gives the rest to the calf. This also means that the cow should be milked at the same time each day, morning and night.
If the farmer does not do this, then the cow’s udder becomes so full of milk that it becomes painful.
Mama worked at the Laurel garment factory, so she was up at 4 each morning to milk the cow and perform other chores before arriving at work by 7. On Saturdays, Mama would try to sleep a little later, but the ole cow would not let her. She mooed and bellowed, and no one slept until Mama milked.
That also reminded me of one of Grandma Martha’s stories from growing up on the banks of the Bucatunna Creek in Wayne County. One morning Grandma was just a young girl, her mother became sick and could not get out of bed. The milk cow was bellowing and begging to be milked. Grandma’s dad woke Grandma and her sister and told them to get up and go milk the cow. They had never milked a cow. They had never even watched their mother milk. They had seen Maw put boiling water in the milking pail for sterilization, but they were not sure what had to be sterilized. Maw had always added cold water to the hot water to make it warm before washing the cow’s udder, but Grandma and her sister had not seen or remembered that part. So, they took the bucket of scalding hot water out to the cow and dashed it on her udder.
Needless for me to say, that action gave the ole cow some serious pain. She ran right through the lot fence and headed for parts unknown. Grandma and her sister began to run after the cow and screamed for their brothers to come help. The little running, screaming, frightened parade of four, led by the cow, quickly disappeared down the road and onto a path that led to a forbidden place.
Standing at the end of the path was the old abandoned house that Paw had sternly warned his children to never go near. He told them that he had heard people say that the outlaw Jesse James and his men stayed in that house sometimes. The siblings came to a quick halt and surveyed their options. There was the ole cow standing in the Bucatunna Creek cooling her udder, and there between them and the cow was the old house.
And sticking out of each window and door of the house were gun barrels. What were they to do?
The oldest of the brothers had thought to grab a rope before entering the parade, so he walked calmly on past the house to the creek and put the rope around the ole cow’s horns and began to
lead her home. The others followed. I do not know if they ever told Paw what had happened at the old house.
But I am very sure that it was a long time before they could milk that cow again. I am thankful that the dairy farmers are able now to a find a market for their milk and can refrain from pouring out the milk. My mother always taught us to never waste anything that could be used by another living person or animal. She also said that waste would lead to future famine and starvation. It is my opinion that too much is wasted in the United States and that many people in the world who really need food do not get it. I hope that our poor habits of waste do not come back to haunt us in the future.
I am thankful for the dairy farmers and all who work hard to provide food for our nation and the world. I am sure the farmers are not paid near what they are worth. It seems to me that it is the middleman, who does little work, that receives the most mprofit in most transactions.
