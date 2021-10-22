The Laurel Housing Authority hosted Turning Up the Pink in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a parade Thursday afternoon.
The grand marshal was Tanya Gray, a three-year breast cancer survivor who is a local real-estate agent. Gray was diagnosed in 2019 after her mother died of breast cancer. The event had 35 cars, including Mayor Johnny Magee, and groups of walkers for the parade along with informational booths at Brown Circle Homes.
