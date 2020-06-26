The Top 10 finalists for the 71st Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition were recently announced.
Reagan Todd representing Laurel and Rondaisha Henry representing Jasper County were joined by McKay Lee Bray representing Greene County, Callie Farris representing Hattiesburg, Cailin Sims representing Jackson County, Aly Floyd representing Lincoln County, Ivy Jordan representing New Albany, Andrea Berryhill representing Panola County, Ramsey Sanders representing Pike County and Kassidy Young representing Pontotoc County. There were 36 contestants.
These 10 contestants will proceed to on-stage competition in Hattiesburg, which will be open to a small audience and shared for statewide digital viewing on Saturday, July 18. Top 10 contestants will compete in areas of community commercial, evening gown and interview competition.
The health and safety of Mississippi Miss Hospitality participants has been the program’s top priority since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As a result, the state office of Miss Hospitality altered plans for this year’s program.
Preliminary competition for the 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality program took place through digital and video conferencing platforms on June 16-17, and included panel interview competition, Mississippi Speech competition, a review of contestants’ education, community involvement, and honors, and an overall impression component. Results from these areas of competition, evaluated by an independent tabulator, determined the Top 10 finalists who will continue to on-stage competition.
The Mississippi Speech portion is an additional scholarship opportunity provided by the program. Named after longtime Mississippi Miss Hospitality board member, the late Jay Slaughter, this scholarship recognizes the Top 3 in speech competition. The on-stage competition will showcase Mississippi’s best and brightest young women as they compete for the state title of Miss Hospitality.
The young woman crowned 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality will serve a full year as the state’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism, promoting Mississippi’s story far and wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.