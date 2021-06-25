Friday night Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder did it again with another preliminary win before the Miss Mississippi finale competition Saturday.
Singing "Rise Up" by Andra Day in a white sequin dress with feathers, Crowder won the preliminary Talent competition. The talent competition composes 35 percent of a contestant's score.
Wednesday evening, Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder made her home of Ellisville proud by winning the Red Carpet evening wear competition in the preliminary round of Miss Mississippi. The evening wear portion of the competition contributes to 15 percent of the overall total score.
Crowder told Miss Mississippi 2017 Anne Elizabeth Buys that she saw the dress she wore that won the preliminary competition ago while she worked at a local dress shop.
“I saw that dress hanging in the back and thought I’m going to wear that dress but I don’t know where,” Crowder said. “Then three years later, here we are at Miss Mississippi.”
Crowder held onto the dress for three years before wearing it, she said. She had prepared to wear the dress at last year’s competition, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, Crowder took the stage and competed in the interview portion of the preliminary rounds.
She spoke about her platform, Aid 4 First Aid, in which she appreciates first-responders for their roles.
“Aid 4 First Aid has reached over 30 states, and I hope to continue this through mental health outreach, meals and more as Miss Mississippi.”
Tune in Saturday at missmisslive.com to view the final Miss Mississippi competition. Miss Riverbend Mary Margaret Hyer of Hattiesburg is the reigning Miss Mississippi. She won the pageant in 2019.
Winners from the area include Jalin Wood of Waynesboro (2004), Becky Pruett of Laurel (2001), Melinda King of Waynesboro (1998) and Dianne Evans of Taylorsville (1982).
