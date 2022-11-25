The de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection at The University of Southern Mississippi will host an exhibit and reception for Adam Trest, illustrator for the book “The Lantern House,” written by Erin Napier of the popular HGTV show “Home Town,” Dec. 1-2 in the Trent Lott Center rotunda on the Hattiesburg campus.
The art exhibit will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2. A reception for Trest will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. During that time, he will discuss “The Lantern House,” his first picture book.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public, and copies of the book will be available for purchase during the reception.
Trest is also the illustrator for “I Live in Laurel” (2013). He was recognized as a 2020 New York Times Best Selling Illustrator for his work on “The Lantern House.”
“We’re excited about the opportunity to have Adam Trest with us,” said Ellen Ruffin, associate professor and curator for the de Grummond Collection. “Erin and Adam both have a love of children's literature and recognize its significance in the lives of children.
“There are even historic ‘winks’ to well-loved children's classics in ‘The Lantern House,’ which make it a treat, and their story of collaboration on this work is almost as good as the book itself. This exhibit will be a great way to kick off the holiday season.”
For information about the de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection at USM, visit https://www.degrummond.org/.
