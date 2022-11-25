Adam Trest

The de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection at The University of Southern Mississippi will host an exhibit and reception for Adam Trest, illustrator for the book “The Lantern House,” written by Erin Napier of the popular HGTV show “Home Town,” Dec. 1-2 in the Trent Lott Center rotunda on the Hattiesburg campus.

The art exhibit will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2. A reception for Trest will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. During that time, he will discuss “The Lantern House,” his first picture book. 

